The West High varsity boys soccer team was the top squad in the Gold Bracket at the 2019 Lancer Cup, hosted by East Union High in Manteca on Friday and Saturday.
Originally scheduled to be played at Legacy Fields in Tracy, the tournament was moved at the last minute to Manteca because of soggy conditions on the local fields.
The Wolf Pack went 4-0 for the tournament and was the first-place team in the Gold Bracket.
West opened with a 6-0 win over Kimball on Friday. Senior Josue Cordova scored three goals for the Wolf Pack, senior Zaki Himatullah scored two goals and senior Osvaldo Mesa also scored a goal. Mesa, junior Rasheed Samady and senior Salvador Morales all had assists.
Cordova and Himatulla scored West’s goals in the Pack’s 2-0 win over Waterford on Friday, and Mesa had an assist.
On Saturday, the Wolf Pack defeated Lathrop 3-1. Junior Ali Hashem scored with an assist from Himatullah, who also scored an unassisted goal, as did Mesa. West then beat Bear Creek 3-1 in the championship game. Sophomore Emiliano Mendoza scored on a penalty kick and also scored a goal with an assist from Mesa, and junior Jesus Pena scored an unassisted goal.
Three other local teams also competed in the tournament. The Tracy Bulldogs, the only one in the Premiere Bracket, went 1-2-0 with a 4-0 win over Buhach Colony, a 2-0 loss to Central Valley, a 1-0 loss to El Capitan and a 1-1 tie with East Union.
The Kimball Jaguars went 1-2-1 with their loss to West and a 2-0 loss to Lathrop, a 4-1 win over Mountain House and a 1-1 tie with Mountain House.
The Mountain House Mustangs finished with a 0-3-1 record for the weekend, including a 4-1 loss to Waterford and a 5-0 loss to Bear Creek.
