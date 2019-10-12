The Manteca Buffaloes overwhelmed the Kimball Jaguars on Friday, with Manteca taking the 84-20 win in Manteca on Friday night.
Manteca was relentless on offense, scoring on all but one of the Buffaloes’ possessions in the first half to take a 56-6 halftime lead.
Kimball coach Mike Kuhnlenz, playing against his alma mater, knew his Kimball team would have to play its best football in order to keep up with the Buffaloes.
“I know what this program is about, and I knew they were going to be one of the best teams that we’re going to face all year,” he said. “We’re going into the gauntlet of our season. It ain’t going to be easier next week. We’ve got Oakdale and after that Central Catholic.”
Kimball (5-3, 2-2 Valley Oak League) has so far matched the accomplishments of the 2012 and 2013 Jaguar teams by getting five wins, the most for any Kimball football program since the school fielded its first varsity team in 2010. A sixth win would put Kimball in playoffs for the first time, though five could be good enough considering the strength of Kimball’s schedule.
The toughest VOL teams are at the end of Kimball’s regular season schedule. Manteca (5-2, 2-1 VOL) was league runner-up behind Central Catholic last year, and Oakdale placed third in the VOL.
On Friday the Buffaloes showed early on that they would be hard to stop. Their first drive was a 10-play, 75-yard march that ended with senior quarterback Ryan Ward completing a 7-yard touchdown pass to senior Jacob DeJesus.
Kimball needed just one play after the kickoff to get on the scoreboard as sophomore quarterback Nicholas Coronado connected with senior Darren Jackson, and Jackson sprinted 75 yards down the right sideline for the score. Kimball missed the kick, which gave Manteca the 7-6 edge. After that the Buffaloes kept on scoring.
Kimball moved the ball on offense all night, but kept losing the ball to turnovers. Coronado passed for 283 yards on 17 of 30 attempts, but he also threw three interceptions.
“Pressure was coming, but when I stepped into the pocket my linemen and my running backs found a way to get to the guy that was coming in and block him so I had time to throw,” Coronado said.
“I need to be smarter with my reads,” he added. “I need to hit the right route, because I missed a couple of reads tonight and those were costing us when I took hits, unnecessary hits. I make those reads and we complete passes, we get yards, maybe even a touchdown.”
Manteca had 458 yards of offense, including 299 yards rushing and 159 yards passing. The Jaguars repeatedly gave the Buffaloes a short field, either by short punts, or by giving up the ball on downs in Kimball territory.
A 40-yard kickoff return put Manteca on the 50-yard line for the Buffaloes next drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run for DeJesus. A three-and-out series and a short punt gave Manteca just 37 yards to cover to score again, this time on a 4-yard run for junior Aiden Nicholas.
DeJesus scored on a 51-yard run to start the second quarter. Manteca had a short field on both of the Buffaloes’ next two possessions. Ward passed to senior Sunny Dozier for a 32-yard touchdown, and then again for a 13-yard touchdown.
Manteca then scored two defensive touchdowns. Senior Dominic Rea grabbed a lateral pitch from Coronado and ran it back 23 yards for the score, and after Coronado completed a pass to senior Kaleo Ballungay, Ballungay fumbled and Manteca senior Quincy Robinson ran the ball back 45 yards for a touchdown that put the Buffaloes up 56-6 at the half.
The Buffaloes scored again in the third quarter on a 21-yard pass from Ward to DeJesus.
The Jaguars began to shift the momentum after that. Coronado connected with senior Jaxen North for a 47-yard pass on the first play of Kimball’s next possession, and two plays later junior Alonzo Jackson scored on a 14-yard run.
Alonzo Jackson ran the ball nine times for 50 yards and was Kimball’s leading rusher. This was his second game with the Kimball team, having transferred this semester from St. Mary’s High in Stockton. He said the Buffaloes didn’t bring any surprises.
“Coach said they’d do exactly what they did,” he said. “We didn’t come prepared. We need to get back, we need to get ready for next week.”
He added that the Kimball team didn’t get discouraged in spite of the lopsided score.
“We didn’t give up. We played all the way to the end of the fourth quarter and that’s all we can do.”
The Buffaloes scored again on a 1-yard run for senior Leonardo Bonilla, and Kimball answered with a seven-play, 61-yard drive, including a 19-yard pass from Coronado to Ballungay, who lept above the Manteca coverage to grab the ball in the end zone at the end of the third quarter. Coronado and Ballungay repeated the same play to get the 2-point conversion and make it a 70-20 game.
Manteca scored twice more in the fourth quarter, including a 3-yard run for junior Victor Martinez, and a 6-yard run for Martinez.
Manteca won the junior varsity game 44-0, and on Thursday the Manteca freshmen beat Kimball 19-14.
Tokay 41, West 40
The West Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-2 Tri-City Athletic League) and Tokay Tigers (2-5, 1-1 TCAL) slugged it out at Tokay High on Friday, with Tokay taking an early lead, but the teams traded touchdowns for the rest of the first half, with six total touchdowns scored in the second quarter.
Tokay was up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, and scored again midway through the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
West senior Amari Henderson scored for the Pack on a 67-yard run, and senior quarterback Alfred Robinson scored on a 9-yard run. Tokay scored again to maintain the lead. West answered with a 61-yard pass play from Robinson to senior Elijah McKnight. Henderson’s 26-yard touchdown run closed the first half with West holding the 27-21 halftime lead.
Tokay tied it up 27-27 in the third quarter, and McKnight scored on a 63-yard kickoff return to put West in the lead again.
Tokay tied it up 34-34 to open the fourth quarter and then took a 41-34 lead. West scored late in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard pass from Robertson to senior Nathan Nelson, but failed on the 2-point conversion attempt, which would have put the game into overtime, to finish with a 41-40 loss for West.
Tokay won the junior varsity game 21-13.
Lincoln 62, Tracy 41
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-1 TCAL) kept pushing back against the Lincoln Trojans on Friday in Stockton, with Lincoln (7-0, 2-0 TCAL) taking the game back in the second half to get the 62-41 win.
Lincoln started with an early 7-0 lead and Tracy tied it up with a 20-yard pass from senior quarterback Logan Fife to senior Blake Vollebrecht.
Lincoln ran in two more touchdowns, Tracy scored on a 9-yard pass from Fife to senior Trevor Pope, and Lincoln answered with a 68-yard touchdown pass. Tracy senior Riley Revino scored on a 12 yard run and Lincoln ran in another touchdown from the 22-yard line to hold a 34-21 lead at the half.
Tracy scored two third quarter touchdowns, including a 35-yard run for junior Tommy Chavez and a 33-yard pass from Fife to Pope to tie it up 34-34 midway through the third quarter.
Lincoln scored on a 4-yard run and a 30-yard run, and Chavez ran in a touchdown from the 8-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to make it a 48-41 game in Lincoln’s favor. The Trojans scored two more times, including a 2-yard run and an 87-yard run to make it a 62-41 game.
Fife totaled 227 yard passing on 14 of 30 attempts, including seven passes to Pope for 129 yards. The Bulldogs totaled 282 yards rushing, with Revino covering 95 yards on 16 carries and Chavez running the ball six times for 71 yards. Senior kicker Matthew Guilacci made five of six point-after kicks. The Trojans totaled 432 yards rushing and 41 yards passing.
Lincoln won the junior varsity game 30-23, and on Thursday the Lincoln freshmen beat Tracy 14-0.
Big Valley Christian 55, Millennium 7
The Millennium offense covered more than 300 yards on Friday against Big Valley Christian (4-3, 2-0 Central California Athletic Alliance), including 230 yards passing for junior quarterback Caden Duke and 80 yards receiving for senior Gio Rangel Andrino. But the Falcons (3-4, 1-2 CCAA) were also plagued by turnovers, with the Big Valley Christian Lions picking off four of Duke’s passes in the Lions’ 55-7 win.
The Lions came up with five second-quarter touchdowns to hold a 41-7 lead at the half.
Big Valley Christian ran in a touchdown in the first quarter and two more in the second to hold a 21-0 lead before Duke connected with senior Josh Marlin on a 33-yard touchdown pass and junior Reece Murphy made the point-after kick.
The Lions scored three more times in the second quarter, including an 80-yard run, a 20-yard interception return, and a 12-yard pass. The Lions also scored on a 72-yard run in the third quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth.
The junior varsity game was a 14-14 tie.
Beyer 47, Mountain House 0
The Mountain House Mustang played their second game without head coach Jason McCloskey, and also had to make shifts in the team’s starting lineup because of injuries and players ineligible because of grades.
Friday’s outcome was a 47-0 loss at Beyer High in Modesto. The Beyer Patriots lead the Western Athletic Conference with a 4-0 league record, 5-2 overall. The Mustangs fell to 0-7, 0-4 WAC.
Mountain House Athletic Director Guadalupe Galindo said that McCloskey left the team on Oct. 4 and is on personal leave, but he did not comment on the reason for McCloskey taking personal leave. McCloskey could not be reached for comment. He is not expected to return this season, and Galindo has taken on head coaching duties.
The Mountain House junior varsity team beat Beyer 28-0.
