Cowgirls join ‘Honor Ride’

The Cavallo Cowgirls participated in the Cowboy’s Honor Ride on Aug. 24 to honor Tara O’Sullivan, a Sacramento police officer who was killed on June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call.
With hundreds of fellow riders, the team members took their horses through downtown Sacramento while flying the Thin Blue Line flag to show support for law enforcement.
The Cavallo Cowgirls are an equestrian rodeo drill team based in Tracy. They are coached by Shauna Ketcham and Samantha Turner, and team members are Alexa Parco, Ashley Belmessieri, Juliana Philpott, Sophia “Pie” Jetton, Sophia Rotondi, Taylor Stroup, and Teaghen Sharifnejad.
