The Millennium girls cross-country team finished the 2019 season as the league champion after the Falcons finished at the head of the crowd at the Central California Athletic Alliance championship meet Oct. 24 at Eagal Lakes along the San Joaquin River just east of Tracy.
Millennium freshman Arianna Billings led the crowd of 22 athletes with her first-place time of 24 minutes, 25 seconds, with senior teammate Katie Field close behind with a second-place time of 25:47. Rounding out the team’s top five were junior Alexa Vides, fourth place (26:38); freshman Riley Vatran, fifth place (27:10); and junior Anayelli Rosas, sixth place (27:56).
They combined for a team score of 18. Venture Academy, the only other team to have a five-athlete squad, scored 38.
The Millennium boys took second place Oct. 24 with a score of 41, right after league champion Big Valley Christian (36).
Leading the way for the Falcon boys was sophomore Carson Edwards with a second-place time of 18:22.
Central California Athletic Alliance championships
Oct. 24, Eagal Lakes
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (35 athletes)
Team scores—Big Valley Christian 36, Millennium 41, Turlock Christian 68, Venture Academy 81.
Millennium—2, Carson Edwards, 18:22. 8, Christian Lavagetto, 20:59. 9, Aiden Dowell, 20:59.8. 10, Joseph Goitia, 21:00. 12, Vernon Real, 21:49. 13, John Stone, 22:45. 14, Harman Kainth, 22:54.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (22 athletes)
Team scores—Millennium 18, Venture Academy 38.
Millennium—1, Arianna Billings, 24:25. 2, Katie Field, 25:47. 4, Alexa Vides, 26:38. 5, Riley Vatran, 27:10. 6, Anayelli Rosas, 27:56. 10, Alondra Camarena, 30:13. 12, Alexandra Almazan, 31:26.
