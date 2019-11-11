Four local cross-country teams will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship meet based on their performances Saturday at the subsection meet on the Frogtown course at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
The Kimball varsity girls placed eighth out of 17 teams in Division 3 with a team score of 229 on Saturday, with Del Oro High of Loomis the top team (43). The top 10 varsity teams from each division will advance to the championship meet, to be held Saturday at Folsom High School.
Junior Shauna Blomgren led the Kimball team with a time of 21 minutes, 48 seconds on the 3-mile course, putting her in 22nd place out of 143 runners. Kimball’s top five also included seniors Emily Grover, 29th place (21:59.9), and Jordyn Gleaton, 45th place (22:31.5); freshman Rania Asad, 72nd place (24:01.3); and sophomore Anna Reese, 73rd place (24:05.4). Sophomore Kaitlyn Hernandez (25:17.9) and senior Vanessa Perez (25:23.7) are also on the team that will go to the section meet.
Millennium High will send both its varsity boys and girls teams to the section meet after they placed in the top 10 in Division 5. The Falcon boys took fifth place out of 15 teams with a score of 176. Colfax (49) was the division leader.
Sophomore Carson Edwards led the Falcons with his sixth-place overall finish out of 130 athletes in Division 5, running the 3-mile course in 17:48.3. Millennium’s top five also included sophomore Joseph Goitia, 36th place (20:04.6); sophomore Vernon Real, 50th place (20:49.6); senior Aiden Dowell, 51st place (20:52.6); and freshman Caleb Valdecanas, 59th place (21:12.6). Sophomore Herman Kainth (21.56.6) and freshman John Stone (23:11.6) will advance with their team.
The Millennium girls placed ninth out of nine teams (185), with Colfax the division leader (55). Leading the Falcons was senior Katie Field, who came in 32nd place (25:09.4). Junior Alexa Vides (41st place, 26:34.5), junior Anayelli Rosas (47th place, 27:04.5), freshman Riley Vatran (61st place, 28:54.6) and junior Alexandra Almazan, (67th place, 29:26.3) rounded out the Falcons’ top five. Senior Alondra Camarena (30:54.1) and sophomore Berenice Torres (34:40.3) will also advance with their team.
West High junior Joshua Hernandez is advancing as an individual. He placed 18th out of 186 athletes in the Division 2 varsity boys competition with a time of 17:00.4, qualifying as one of the top 10 individual athletes outside of the top 10 teams. The West team placed 19th (534) out of 25 varsity boys teams in Division 2, and Tracy placed 22nd (609).
Delta Charter senior Sebastian Chavez will also advance as an at-large individual after he placed 28th (19:35.1) in the Division 5 varsity boys race.
At the sophomore level, Kimball High’s Rafael Lomeli won the 2-mile race in Division 3 with a time of 11:37.3 on the 2-mile course in a field of 72 athletes. He led the Jaguars to a third-place finish (96) out of seven teams, putting them among the top six teams advancing to the section championships at the sophomore level. Kimball’s top five runners also included Abraham Ramos, 19th place (13:05.0); freshman Andrew Burch, 31st place (13:45.4); freshman Collin Rogers, 33rd place (13:58.4); and sophomore Jacky Owerfeldt, 50th place (15:23.6). Freshmen Peyton Keen (15:33.9) and Joshua Martin (16:06.5) will advance with their team.
Also advancing as at-large runners are Tracy High sophomore Charlie Dao, who placed 16th (11:54.9) in the Division 2 sophomore boys race, and Mountain House freshman Sophia Kwok, who finished fourth (15:12.5) in the Division 3 freshman-sophomore girls race.
Sac-Joaquin Section subsection meet
Saturday, Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp
Place listings include overall/team scoring
Varsity Boys Division 2 (25 teams, 186 athletes)
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
West (19th, 534)—18/18, Joshua Hernandez, 17:00.4 (SJS). 123/119, Carlos Salas, 19:50.1. 136/130, Kyler Kasarda, 20:32.3. 139/132, Hayden Jackson, 20:39.6. 143/135, Kyle Ou, 20:48.6. 155/144, Wentinn Liao, 21:30.1. 162/150, Thar Zaw, 21:50.4.
Tracy (22nd, 609)—74/74, Mikel Concepcion, 18:05.3. 107/105, Jesus Luna Gomez, 19:06.2. 151/141, Jarom Masters, 21:16.2. 152/142, Omari Debre, 21:26.4. 159/147, Gilberto Diaz, 21:43.8. 177/160, Rosendo Segovia, 24:26.1. 182/164, Octavio Torres, 25:38.4.
Varsity Boys Division 3 (21 teams, 184 athletes)
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Kimball (19th, 499)—70/66, Rison Pereira, 19:22.4. 103/95, Krish Thakur, 20:20.9. 111/100, Adam Cisneros, 20:37.8. 140/118, Isaac Sanchez, 22:04.0. 142/120, James Rose, 22:06.1. 152/124, Jeremy Manuel, 22:39.4. 167/133, Chris Collins, 24:37.8.
Varsity Boys Division 5 (15 teams, 130 athletes)
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Millennium (fifth, 176)—6/5, Carson Edwards, 17:48.3 (SJS). 36/31, Joseph Goitia, 20:04.6 (SJS). 50/44, Vernon Real, 20:49.6 (SJS). 51/45, Aiden Dowell, 20:52.6 (SJS). 59/51, Caleb Valdecanas, 21:12.6 (SJS). 70/61, Harman Kainth, 21:56.6 (SJS). 86/72, John Stone, 23:11.6 (SJS).
Delta Charter—28, Sebastian Chavez, 19:35.1 (SJS). 77, Sukhi Singh, 22:40.4. 91, Bobby McWilliams, 23:41.9. 123, Elias Espinosa Lopez, 27:26.8.
Varsity Girls Division 2 (21 teams, 157 athletes)
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy (18th, 485)—77/77, Kimberly Brutus, 22:40.1. 90/88, Renee Jones, 23:03.6. 95/93, Irma Martinez, 23:33.2. 126/113, Arlene Mendoza, 26:38.5. 127/114, Gaby Smith, 26:39.3. 129/115, Brenna Norwood, 26:50.6. 150/127, Marisol Munoz, 30:25.7.
West—84, Lily Millar, 22:48.1. 102, Janelle Mendoza, 24:23.7. 128, Estelle Llorin, 26:39.4. 138, Puja Patel, 27:58.7.
Varsity Girls Division 3 (17 teams, 143 athletes)
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Kimball (eighth, 229)—22/22, Shauna Blomgren, 21:48.7 (SJS). 29/29, Emily Grover, 21:59.9 (SJS). 45/45, Jordyn Gleaton, 22:31.5 (SJS). 72/66, Rania Asad, 24:01.3 (SJS). 73/67, Anna Reese, 24:05.4 (SJS). 87/79, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 25:17.9 (SJS). 90/82, Vanessa Perez, 25:23.7 (SJS).
Varsity Girls Division 5 (nine teams, 81 athletes)
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Millennium (ninth, 185)—32/24, Katie Field, 25:09.4 (SJS). 41/30, Alexa Vides, 26:34.5 (SJS). 47/35, Anayelli Rosas, 27:04.5 (SJS). 61/46, Riley Vatran, 28:54.6 (SJS). 67/50, Alexandra Almazan, 29:26.3 (SJS). 71/51, Alondra Camarena, 30:54.1 (SJS). 78/54, Berenice Torres, 34:40.3 (SJS).
Delta Charter—54, Mashal Hashimi, 27:55.1.
JV Boys Divisions 1-2 (27 teams, 317 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
West—173, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 21:30.6. 209, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 22:25.5. 263, Kristopher Payta, 24:02.9. 295, Reuven Villanueva, 26:29.2.
JV Girls Divisions 1-2 (16 teams, 159 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy—117, Jayden Elise Castro, 29:11.7. 139, Melanie Pena Robles, 34:32.5.
Sophomore Boys Division 2 (19 teams, 194 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy (17th, 413)—16/16, Charlie Dao, 11:54.9 (SJS). 114/95, Mohammad Ray Saiyed, 13:50.1. 118/97, Keona Garcia, 13:58.3. 122/99, Nathan Lam, 14:09.2. 137/106, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 14:35.0. 146/112, Cole Hazelbaker, 14:49.3. 158/115, Izaak Valadez, 15:25.9.
West—108, Samuel Millet, 13:41.5. 133, Christopher Chew, 14:29.6. 166, Daniel Martinez, 15:46.3.
Sophomore Boys Division 3 (seven teams, 72 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Kimball (third, 96)—1/1, Rafael Lomeli, 11:37.3 (SJS). 19/14, Abraham Ramos, 13:05.0 (SJS). 31/22, Andrew Burch, 13:45.4 (SJS). 33/24, Collin Rogers, 13:58.4 (SJS). 50/35, Jacky Owerfeldt, 15:23.6 (SJS). 53/37, Peyton Keen, 15:33.9 (SJS). 59/40, Joshua Martin, 16:06.5 (SJS).
Frosh/Soph Girls Division 2 (22 teams, 198 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy (17th, 476)—68/61, Marina Sotelo, 15:43.5. 102/85, Christina Matteo, 16:55.4. 127/100, Jaida Castrejon, 17:43.9. 146/111, Aslei Sotelo, 18:28.5. 156/119, Stephanie Abarca, 18:53.9. 169/125, A’Mari Bailey, 19:28.7. 196/134, Estrella Garcia, 24:11.8.
West (20th, 517)—86/74, Tiffany Carrillo, 16:14.2. 104/87, Samantha Chew, 17:00.7. 142/109, Brooke Mullikin, 18:24.3. 151/115, Athena Martinez, 18:40.1. 190/132, Hannah Jackson, 21:13.5. 198/136, Cristina Nguyen, 27:29.1.
Frosh/Soph Girls Division 3 (seven teams, 68 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Mountain House—4, Sophia Kwok, 15:12.5 (SJS).
Freshman Boys Division 2 (nine teams, 95 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
West—45, Andrew Rozales, 13:33.3. 54, Hanh Trosien, 13:57.1.
Tracy—62, Bobby Costa, 14:18.9. 76, Jaicob Isip, 15:12.1. 88, Bryce Foisy, 16:53.4.
Freshman Boys Division 3
Mountain House—42, Yuji Buczynski, 14:06.3.
11-11-cross country
Cross-country
Four local teams place in top 10 at subsection meet
Press staff report
Four local cross-country teams will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship meet based on their performances Saturday at the subsection meet on the Frogtown course at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
The Kimball varsity girls placed eighth out of 17 teams in Division 3 with a team score of 229 on Saturday, with Del Oro High of Loomis the top team (43). The top 10 varsity teams from each division will advance to the championship meet, to be held Saturday at Folsom High School.
Junior Shauna Blomgren led the Kimball team with a time of 21 minutes, 48 seconds on the 3-mile course, putting her in 22nd place out of 143 runners. Kimball’s top five also included seniors Emily Grover, 29th place (21:59.9), and Jordyn Gleaton, 45th place (22:31.5); freshman Rania Asad, 72nd place (24:01.3); and sophomore Anna Reese, 73rd place (24:05.4). Sophomore Kaitlyn Hernandez (25:17.9) and senior Vanessa Perez (25:23.7) are also on the team that will go to the section meet.
Millennium High will send both its varsity boys and girls teams to the section meet after they placed in the top 10 in Division 5. The Falcon boys took fifth place out of 15 teams with a score of 176. Colfax (49) was the division leader.
Sophomore Carson Edwards led the Falcons with his sixth-place overall finish out of 130 athletes in Division 5, running the 3-mile course in 17:48.3. Millennium’s top five also included sophomore Joseph Goitia, 36th place (20:04.6); sophomore Vernon Real, 50th place (20:49.6); senior Aiden Dowell, 51st place (20:52.6); and freshman Caleb Valdecanas, 59th place (21:12.6). Sophomore Herman Kainth (21.56.6) and freshman John Stone (23:11.6) will advance with their team.
The Millennium girls placed ninth out of nine teams (185), with Colfax the division leader (55). Leading the Falcons was senior Katie Field, who came in 32nd place (25:09.4). Junior Alexa Vides (41st place, 26:34.5), junior Anayelli Rosas (47th place, 27:04.5), freshman Riley Vatran (61st place, 28:54.6) and junior Alexandra Almazan, (67th place, 29:26.3) rounded out the Falcons’ top five. Senior Alondra Camarena (30:54.1) and sophomore Berenice Torres (34:40.3) will also advance with their team.
West High junior Joshua Hernandez is advancing as an individual. He placed 18th out of 186 athletes in the Division 2 varsity boys competition with a time of 17:00.4, qualifying as one of the top 10 individual athletes outside of the top 10 teams. The West team placed 19th (534) out of 25 varsity boys teams in Division 2, and Tracy placed 22nd (609).
Delta Charter senior Sebastian Chavez will also advance as an at-large individual after he placed 28th (19:35.1) in the Division 5 varsity boys race.
At the sophomore level, Kimball High’s Rafael Lomeli won the 2-mile race in Division 3 with a time of 11:37.3 on the 2-mile course in a field of 72 athletes. He led the Jaguars to a third-place finish (96) out of seven teams, putting them among the top six teams advancing to the section championships at the sophomore level. Kimball’s top five runners also included Abraham Ramos, 19th place (13:05.0); freshman Andrew Burch, 31st place (13:45.4); freshman Collin Rogers, 33rd place (13:58.4); and sophomore Jacky Owerfeldt, 50th place (15:23.6). Freshmen Peyton Keen (15:33.9) and Joshua Martin (16:06.5) will advance with their team.
Also advancing as at-large runners are Tracy High sophomore Charlie Dao, who placed 16th (11:54.9) in the Division 2 sophomore boys race, and Mountain House freshman Sophia Kwok, who finished fourth (15:12.5) in the Division 3 freshman-sophomore girls race.
n Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com or 830-4227.
Sac-Joaquin Section subsection meet
Saturday, Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp
Place listings include overall/team scoring
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
West (19th, 534)—18/18, Joshua Hernandez, 17:00.4 (SJS). 123/119, Carlos Salas, 19:50.1. 136/130, Kyler Kasarda, 20:32.3. 139/132, Hayden Jackson, 20:39.6. 143/135, Kyle Ou, 20:48.6. 155/144, Wentinn Liao, 21:30.1. 162/150, Thar Zaw, 21:50.4.
Tracy (22nd, 609)—74/74, Mikel Concepcion, 18:05.3. 107/105, Jesus Luna Gomez, 19:06.2. 151/141, Jarom Masters, 21:16.2. 152/142, Omari Debre, 21:26.4. 159/147, Gilberto Diaz, 21:43.8. 177/160, Rosendo Segovia, 24:26.1. 182/164, Octavio Torres, 25:38.4.
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Kimball (19th, 499)—70/66, Rison Pereira, 19:22.4. 103/95, Krish Thakur, 20:20.9. 111/100, Adam Cisneros, 20:37.8. 140/118, Isaac Sanchez, 22:04.0. 142/120, James Rose, 22:06.1. 152/124, Jeremy Manuel, 22:39.4. 167/133, Chris Collins, 24:37.8.
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Millennium (fifth, 176)—6/5, Carson Edwards, 17:48.3 (SJS). 36/31, Joseph Goitia, 20:04.6 (SJS). 50/44, Vernon Real, 20:49.6 (SJS). 51/45, Aiden Dowell, 20:52.6 (SJS). 59/51, Caleb Valdecanas, 21:12.6 (SJS). 70/61, Harman Kainth, 21:56.6 (SJS). 86/72, John Stone, 23:11.6 (SJS).
Delta Charter—28, Sebastian Chavez, 19:35.1 (SJS). 77, Sukhi Singh, 22:40.4. 91, Bobby McWilliams, 23:41.9. 123, Elias Espinosa Lopez, 27:26.8.
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy (18th, 485)—77/77, Kimberly Brutus, 22:40.1. 90/88, Renee Jones, 23:03.6. 95/93, Irma Martinez, 23:33.2. 126/113, Arlene Mendoza, 26:38.5. 127/114, Gaby Smith, 26:39.3. 129/115, Brenna Norwood, 26:50.6. 150/127, Marisol Munoz, 30:25.7.
West—84, Lily Millar, 22:48.1. 102, Janelle Mendoza, 24:23.7. 128, Estelle Llorin, 26:39.4. 138, Puja Patel, 27:58.7.
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Kimball (eighth, 229)—22/22, Shauna Blomgren, 21:48.7 (SJS). 29/29, Emily Grover, 21:59.9 (SJS). 45/45, Jordyn Gleaton, 22:31.5 (SJS). 72/66, Rania Asad, 24:01.3 (SJS). 73/67, Anna Reese, 24:05.4 (SJS). 87/79, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 25:17.9 (SJS). 90/82, Vanessa Perez, 25:23.7 (SJS).
Advancers (SJS): Top 10 teams, top 10 individuals
Millennium (ninth, 185)—32/24, Katie Field, 25:09.4 (SJS). 41/30, Alexa Vides, 26:34.5 (SJS). 47/35, Anayelli Rosas, 27:04.5 (SJS). 61/46, Riley Vatran, 28:54.6 (SJS). 67/50, Alexandra Almazan, 29:26.3 (SJS). 71/51, Alondra Camarena, 30:54.1 (SJS). 78/54, Berenice Torres, 34:40.3 (SJS).
Delta Charter—54, Mashal Hashimi, 27:55.1.
JV Boys Divisions 1-2 (27 teams, 317 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
West—173, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 21:30.6. 209, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 22:25.5. 263, Kristopher Payta, 24:02.9. 295, Reuven Villanueva, 26:29.2.
JV Girls Divisions 1-2 (16 teams, 159 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy—117, Jayden Elise Castro, 29:11.7. 139, Melanie Pena Robles, 34:32.5.
Sophomore Boys Division 2 (19 teams, 194 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy (17th, 413)—16/16, Charlie Dao, 11:54.9 (SJS). 114/95, Mohammad Ray Saiyed, 13:50.1. 118/97, Keona Garcia, 13:58.3. 122/99, Nathan Lam, 14:09.2. 137/106, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 14:35.0. 146/112, Cole Hazelbaker, 14:49.3. 158/115, Izaak Valadez, 15:25.9.
West—108, Samuel Millet, 13:41.5. 133, Christopher Chew, 14:29.6. 166, Daniel Martinez, 15:46.3.
Sophomore Boys Division 3 (seven teams, 72 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Kimball (third, 96)—1/1, Rafael Lomeli, 11:37.3 (SJS). 19/14, Abraham Ramos, 13:05.0 (SJS). 31/22, Andrew Burch, 13:45.4 (SJS). 33/24, Collin Rogers, 13:58.4 (SJS). 50/35, Jacky Owerfeldt, 15:23.6 (SJS). 53/37, Peyton Keen, 15:33.9 (SJS). 59/40, Joshua Martin, 16:06.5 (SJS).
Frosh/Soph Girls Division 2 (22 teams, 198 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Tracy (17th, 476)—68/61, Marina Sotelo, 15:43.5. 102/85, Christina Matteo, 16:55.4. 127/100, Jaida Castrejon, 17:43.9. 146/111, Aslei Sotelo, 18:28.5. 156/119, Stephanie Abarca, 18:53.9. 169/125, A’Mari Bailey, 19:28.7. 196/134, Estrella Garcia, 24:11.8.
West (20th, 517)—86/74, Tiffany Carrillo, 16:14.2. 104/87, Samantha Chew, 17:00.7. 142/109, Brooke Mullikin, 18:24.3. 151/115, Athena Martinez, 18:40.1. 190/132, Hannah Jackson, 21:13.5. 198/136, Cristina Nguyen, 27:29.1.
Frosh/Soph Girls Division 3 (seven teams, 68 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
Mountain House—4, Sophia Kwok, 15:12.5 (SJS).
Freshman Boys Division 2 (nine teams, 95 athletes)
Advancers: Top 6 teams, top 10 individuals
West—45, Andrew Rozales, 13:33.3. 54, Hanh Trosien, 13:57.1.
Freshman Boys Division 3
Mountain House—42, Yuji Buczynski, 14:06.3.
[BB1]1. 109 Whitney
1/1 Austin Vasquez (12) Whitney 16:30.2 (SJS)
[BB2]1. 70 East Union
1/1 Cole McKain (12)3Merced15:53.1 (SJS)
[BB4]1. 40 St Francis
1/1 Isabella Fauria (12)2St Francis (sac)18:37.8 (SJS)
[BB5]1.43Del Oro (Ave: 20:28.9, Total: 102:24.5, Range: 2:04.5)
1/1 Riley Chamberlain (10)3Del Oro19:33.7 (SJS)
[BB6]1. 55 Colfax
1 Anna Rose (11)5Argonaut20:20.3 (SJS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.