The Kimball High girls were the top local team at the Lodi Flame Invitational cross-country meet on Saturday at Lodi Lake.
The Jaguars finished in eighth place out of 17 teams with a score of 169 based on how their five fastest runners placed. The meet champion was Lodi High with a score of 55.
Junior Shauna Blomgren set the pace for the Kimball girls and finished with a time of 22 minutes, 24 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. She had the best time among all local runners, taking 17th place out of 142 athletes. Rounding out the Jaguar team were seniors Emily Grover (23:39), Jordyn Gleaton (24:39) and Vanessa Perez (24:52) and sophomore Kaitlyn Hernandez (26:55).
Tracy placed ninth (254), led by senior Kimberly Brutus, who placed 28th (23.05). West placed 10th (280), with junior Lilly Millar leading her team in 46th place (24:45). Millennium placed 17th (423), with senior Katie Field placing 94th (29:08).
West High had the top local varsity boys team, taking 16th place (443) out of 25 teams. Calaveras was the overall team winner (103).
Junior Joshua Hernandez led the way for the Wolf Pack and was the top local runner with his seventh place time (17.25) out of 200 athletes on the 5,000-meter course. Also contributing to West’s score were senior Kyler Kasarda, 106th place (21:09); juniors Lucas Chappell, 108th place (21:14), and Hayden Jackson, 116th place (21:23); and senior Chase McClung, 141st place (22:37).
Lodi Flame Invitational
Friday, Lodi Lake
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (17 teams, 142 athletes)
Kimball (169, eighth place)—17, Shauna Blomgren, 22:24. 32, Emily Grover, 23:39. 44, Jordyn Gleaton, 24:39. 47, Vanessa Perez, 24:52. 67, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 26:55. 108, Isabel Lomeli, 30:46.
Tracy (254, ninth place)—28, Kimberly Brutus, 23:05. 48, Irma Martinez, 24:56. 66, Renee Jones, 26:44. 84, Brenna Norwood, 28:07. 91, Arlene Mendoza, 28:57. 112, Marisol Munoz, 31:22. 116, Gaby Smith, 31:40.
West (280, 10th place)—46, Lily Millar, 24:45. 58, Janelle Mendoza, 25:42. 61, Samantha Chew, 26:05. 87, Tiffany Carrillo, 28:36. 97, Puja Patel, 29:18. 102, Gloria Martinez Mota, 29:57. 113, Estelle Llorin, 31:24.
Millennium (423, 17th place)—94, Katie Field, 29:08. 95, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 29:11. 96, Riley Vatran, 29:11. 115, Anayelli Rosas, 31:27. 123, Alexandra Almazan, 34:29. 124, Alexa Vides, 34:49. 129, Alondra Camarena, 36:00.
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (25 teams, 200 athletes)
West (443, 16th place)—7, Joshua Hernandez, 17:25. 106, Kyler Kasarda, 21:09. 108, Lucas Chappell, 21:14. 116, Hayden Jackson, 21:23. 141, Chase McClung, 22:37. 147, Wentinn Liao, 23:10. 167, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 24:32.
Kimball (460, 17th place)—52, Rison Pereira, 18:59. 78, Rafael Lomeli, 19:59. 112, Abraham Ramos, 21:19. 122, Adam Cisneros, 21:31. 129, Krish Thakur, 21:47. 132, Jayden Nieves, 21:48. 135, Harkamal Padda, 21:56.
Tracy (482, 19th place)—44, Charlie Dao, 18:50. 50, Jesus Luna Gomez, 18:55. 138, Gilberto Diaz, 22:14. 139, Nicholas Bronson, 22:26. 160, Omari Debre, 24:04. 162, Jarom Masters, 24:05. 179, Daniel Chavez, 26:05.
Millennium (no team score)—43, Carson Edwards, 18:47.
Junior varsity girls, 2 miles (6 teams, 81 athletes)
Kimball (no team score)—5, Rania Asad, 14:42. 36, Diana Cao, 17:16. 59, Natalie Garin, 19:12.
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (16 teams, 170 athletes)
Kimball (385, 13th place)—86, Isaac Sanchez, 14:21. 100, Jeremy Manuel, 14:55. 110, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 15:12. 132, Enrique Munoz, 16:35. 134, Ryan Facha, 16:43. 135, Jacky Owerfeldt, 16:44. 161, Nathan Kappeler, 19:53.
West (387, 14th place)—83, Kyle Ou, 14:15. 109, Thar Zaw, 15:10. 113, Lucas Borges, 15:17. 120, Diego Salinas, 15:34. 139, Jeremy Holmes, 16:54. 145, Kristopher Payta, 17:17. 147, Reuven Villanueva, 17:21.
Millennium (no team score)—59, Christian Lavagetto, 13:24. 81, Ulysses Garcia, 14:14. 102, Vernon Real, 15:00. 103, Herman Kainth, 15:03.
Tracy (no team score)—122, Rosendo Segovia, 15:39. 144, Jasjot Singh, 17:15.
Sophomore girls, 2 miles (six teams, 92 athletes)
Tracy (no team score)—27, Marina Sotelo, 15:27. 30, Christi Matteo, 15:35. 90, Estrell Garcia, 23:01.
Sophomore boys, 2 miles (14 teams, 126 athletes)
Tracy (281, 12th place)—52, Braylin Archer, 13:06. 57, Keona Garcia, 13:18. 81, Cole Hazelbaker, 14:41. 84, Nathan Lam, 14:45. 90, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 15:09. 92, Izaak Valadez, 15:15. 119, Jason Alcala, 17:59.
West (no team score)—93, Christopher Chew, 15:17. 104, Daniel Martinez, 15:58. 107, Elijah Robertson-Kelly, 16:05.
Freshman girls, 2 miles (11 teams, 100 athletes)
West (250, 10th place)—41, Jalyn Delgado, 16:35. 43, Brianna Chavarin, 16:42. 57, Brooke Mullikin, 17:46. 85, Alexa Cabrera, 22:25. 88, Hannah Jackson, 22:53. 96, Cristina Nguyen, 24:36.
Tracy (no team score)—52, Jaida Castrejon, 17:16. 77, Aslei Sotelo, 20:41. 78, A’mari Bailey, 20:48. 89, Stephanie Abarca, 22:59.
Freshman boys, 2 miles (13 teams, 156 athletes)
Kimball (358, 13th place)—73, Collin Rogers, 14:19. 124, Peyton Keen, 17:46. 133, Diego Munoz, 19:13. 143, Chris Collins, 19:58. 147, Noah Taliaferro, 20:54.
West (no team score)—56, Andrew Rozales, 13:33. 85, Hanh Trosien, 14:36. 96, Marcus Govea, 15:03. 129, Noah Dacasin, 18:45.
Millennium (no team score)—92, John Stone, 14:44.
Tracy (no team score)—104, Bobby Costa, 15:52. 134, Jaicob Isip, 19:14. 135, Bryce Foisy, 19:23.
