The Kimball High girls were the top team at the first Valley Oak League cross-country meet Wednesday at Mistlin Sports Complex in Ripon.
The Jaguars finished with a team score of 31, just ahead of Oakdale (34).
Kimball junior Shauna Blomgren was the Jaguars’ top runner with a third-place time of 21 minutes, 5.6 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Oakdale sophomore Haleigh Humble was the overall winner (18:48.0), and Oakdale sophomore Hannah Beth Norman was second (19:59.4).
Rounding out Kimball’s top five were senior Jordyn Gleaton, fourth place (21:09.8); senior Emily Grover, fifth place (21:13.4); freshman Rania Asad, 10th place (22:22.6); and senior Vanessa Perez, 11th place (22:23.8).
Kimball’s varsity boys placed sixth out of seven teams with a score of 124, with East Union the top team (31). Kimball’s top finisher in the race was sophomore Rafael Lomeli with a 13th-place time of 17:57.8.
Millennium wins MVL meet
Millennium High sophomore Carson Edwards was the fastest runner at the Mountain Valley League Cluster Meet No. 2 at the Stockton Soccer Complex on Monday.
Edwards ran the 5,000 -meter course in 16:55 to place first in the varsity boys competition. He led the Falcon team to a first-place finish among seven teams in the MVL and the Central California Athletic Alliance, Millennium’s league.
The Falcons’ top five also included sophomore Christian Lavagetto, eighth place (19:08); senior Aiden Dowell, ninth place (19:10); freshman Caleb Valdecanas, 13th place (19:26); and sophomore Vernon Real, 22nd place (20:28).
Delta Charter High, an MVL team, placed sixth overall with a score of 139. Senior Sebastian Chavez was the Dragons’ lead runner with a fifth-place time of 18:26.
Valley Oak League meet No. 1
Wednesday, Mistlin Sport Complex, Ripon
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (four teams, 28 athletes)
Kimball (31, first place)—3, Shauna Blomgren, 21:05.6. 4, Jordyn Gleaton, 21:09.8. 5, Emily Grover, 21:13.4. 10, Rania Asad, 22:22.6. 11, Vanessa Perez, 22:23.8. 19, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 23:37.4.
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (seven teams, 53 athletes)
Kimball (124, sixth place)—13, Rafael Lomeli, 17:57.8. 17, Rison Pereira, 18:15.7. 28, Abraham Ramos, 19:16.4. 32, Krish Thakur, 19:35.0. 34, Adam Cisneros, 19:47.5. 40, Jayden Nieves, 20:08.4. 45, James Rose, 20:50.0.
Junior varsity boys, 5,000 meters (four teams, 38 athletes)
Kimball (96, fourth place)—18, Isaac Sanchez, 21:23.6. 20, Jeremy Manuel, 21:48.6. 25, Jacky Owerfeldt, 22:55.3. 26, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 23:02.0. 34, Enrique Munoz, 24:57.0. 35, Ryan Facha, 24:57.4. 36, Chris Collins, 25:11.1.
Junior varsity girls, 5,000 meters (one team, 12 athletes)
Kimball (15, first place)—4, Anna Reese, 25:23.8. 5, Isabel Lomeli, 25:37.2. 9, Gaudalupe Hernandez, 29:15.8. 10, Jasmine Phan, 29:17.1. 12, Natalie Garin, 30:05.5.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2 miles (five teams, 39 athletes)
Kimball (110, fourth place)—18, Collin Rogers, 14:10.4. 19, Andrew Burch, 14:19.0. 22, Mourice Ellis, 14:38.9. 32, Peyton Keen, 15:56.5. 34, Noah Taliaferro, 16:25.8. 36, Joshua Martin, 17:43.4. 37, Diego Munoz, 18:07.8.
Mountain Valley League Cluster Meet No. 2
Monday, Stockton Soccer Complex
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (seven teams, 80 athletes)
Millennium (52, first place)—1, Carson Edwards, 16:55. 8, Christian Lavagetto, 19:08. 9, Aiden Dowell, 19:10. 13, Caleb Valdecanas, 19:26. 22, Vernon Real, 20:28. 30, John Stone, 21:41. 35, Harman Kainth, 22:13.
Delta Charter (139, sixth place)—5, Sebastian Chavez, 18:26. 17, Sukhi Singh, 19:50. 27, Bobby McWilliams, 21:26. 63, Elias Espinosa, 25:38. 78, Diego Bejarano, 31:59.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (four teams, 49 athletes)
Millennium (48, second place)—7, Arianna Billings, 24:14. 9, Katie Field, 24:36. 10, Alexa Vides, 24:52. 13, Anayelli Rosas, 25:59. 19, Alondra Camarena, 27:08. 25, Alexandra Almazan, 28:03. 38, Berenice Torres, 31:28.
Kim Duyst Cross Country Invitational
Saturday, River Oaks Golf Course, Ceres
Varsity boys, 4,000 meters (18 teams, 146 athletes)
Kimball (287, ninth place)—39, Rafael Lomeli, 14:20.11. 40, Rison Pereira, 14:22.44. 66, Abraham Ramos, 15:01.72. 95, Krish Thakur, 15:39.64. 96, Adam Cisneros, 15:40.37. 97, Jayden Nieves, 15:40.66. 122, James Rose, 16:27.74.
Varsity girls, 4,000 meters (14 teams, 106 athletes)
Kimball (156, fifth place)—18, Emily Grover, 16:44.23. 22, Shauna Blomgren, 16:50.41. 34, Jordyn Gleaton, 17:12.01. 49, Rania Asad, 17:50.53. 58, Vanessa Perez, 18:29.83. 62, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 18:53.40. 90, Isabel Lomeli, 20:55.84.
Junior varsity boys, 2,000 meters (seven teams, 188 athletes)
Kimball (164, sixth place)—33, Isaac Sanchez, 8:00.00. 46, Jeremy Manuel, 8:24.48. 53, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 8:33.55. 55, Chris Collins, 8:41.63. 61, Enrique Munoz, 8:54.72. 62, Ryan Facha, 8:57.41. 82, Nathan Kappeler, 10:56.94.
Junior varsity girls, 2,000 meters (three teams, 59 athletes)
Kimball (NS)—20, Anna Reese, 9:28.64. 28, Diana Cao, 10:01.78. 44, Natalie Garin, 11:24.84.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2,000 meters (13 teams, 156 athletes)
Kimball (NS)—133, Peyton Keen, 9:10.18. 140, Noah Taliaferro, 9:40.31. 143, Joshua Martin, 9:52.36. 144, Diego Munoz, 9:53.51.
Josh Ruff Memorial Invitational
Saturday, Willow Hills Reservoir Course, Folsom
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (44 teams, 347 athletes)
Tracy (774, 30th place)—57, Mikel Concepcion, 18:35.84. 59, Charlie Dao, 18:37.64. 210, Gilberto Diaz, 21:29.67. 245, Daniel Chavez, 22:16.36. 291, Jarom Masters, 23:35.43. 321, Omari Debre, 25:31.77. 335, Octavio Torres, 27:11.58.
West (853, 35th place)—14, Joshua Hernandez, 17:29.74. 209, Kyler Kasarda, 21:27.15. 225, Carlos Salas, 21:53.78. 246, Hayden Jackson, 22:18.89. 266, Lucas Chappell, 22:49.74. 268, Andrew Rozales, 22:54.60. 285, Thar Zaw, 23:25.27.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (31 teams, 257 athletes)
Tracy (516, 17th place)—66, Kimberly Brutus, 23:01.01. 112, Irma Martinez, 24:55.15. 137, Renee Jones, 25:48.65. 184, Brenna Norwood, 28:47.51. 191, Gaby Smith, 29:11.69. 196, Arlene Mendoza, 29:29.70. 241, Marisol Munoz, 34:30.43.
West (586, 23rd place)—125, Lily Millar, 25:09.72. 136, Janelle Mendoza, 25:47.19. 158, Tiffany Carrillo, 26:42.02. 176, Samantha Chew, 28:10.40. 180, Puja Patel, 28:28.23. 186, Estelle Llorin, 28:58.56. 197, Gloria Martinez Mota, 29:34.21.
Junior varsity boys, 3,400 meters (20 teams, 225 athletes)
West (560, 20th place)—136, Kyle Ou, 16:10.21. 169, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 17:13.77. 184, Kristopher Payta, 18:04.76. 186, Diego Salinas, 18:08.55. 194, Reuven Villanueva, 18:21.79.
Tracy (NS)—170, Rosendo Segovia, 17:16.21. 212, Jasjot Singh, 19:18.77.
Junior varsity girls, 3,400 meters (eight teams, 96 athletes)
Tracy (NS)—88, Jayden Elise Castro, 23:07.62. 91, Elsie Alvarez, 23:29.24.
Freshman-sophomore boys, Divisions 1-2, 3,400 meters (20 teams, 294 athletes)
Tracy (581, 20th place)—107, Keona Garcia, 14:32.98. 196, Jaicob Isip, 16:14.49. 205, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 16:26.91. 209, Bobby Costa, 16:29.30. 222, Nathan Lam, 16:40.82. 225, Cole Hazelbaker, 16:42.79. 228, Izaak Valadez, 16:49.64.
West (NS)—164, Hanh Trosien, 15:43.63. 213, Marcus Govea, 16:31.14. 219, Daniel Martinez, 16:39.39. 227, Christopher Chew, 16:49.31.
Freshman-sophomore girls, Divisions 1-2, 3,400 meters (11 teams, 158 athletes)
Tracy (286, 10th place)—68, Marina Sotelo, 17:35.01. 70, Christina Matteo, 17:41.72. 108, A'mari Bailey, 20:24.70. 140, Aslei Sotelo, 23:05.36. 141, Stephanie Abarca, 23:31.69. 158, Estrella Garcia, 26:57.65.
West (318, 11th place)—78, Brianna Chavarin, 18:24.39. 120, Brooke Mullikin, 21:10.82. 135, Athena Martinez, 22:40.11. 142, Alexa Cabrera, 23:38.85. 148, Hannah Jackson, 24:19.24.
