The Kimball High varsity girls cross-country team is tied for first place in the Valley Oak League as of the most recent league meet, Oct. 9 at Eagal Lakes just east of Tracy.
The Jaguar girls finished behind Oakdale in the team competition with scores of 18 for Oakdale and 43 for Kimball. That’s a reversal of their first league meet Sept. 18, which Kimball won, with Oakdale second. The VOL championship meet, scheduled Oct. 30 at Oakdale Reservoir, will decide the league champion.
Senior Emily Grover led the Jaguars with a sixth-place time of 22 minutes, 46.4 seconds out of 34 athletes on the 5,000-meter course. Senior Jordyn Gleaton was close behind in seventh place (22:48.3), with junior Shauna Blomgren in eighth place (23:05.7). Rounding out Kimball’s top five were freshman Rania Asad, 13th place (24:34.0), and senior Vanessa Perez, 14th place (24:35.1).
Kimball’s boys finished fourth (112) out of seven teams, with East Union (29) in first place. Sophomore Rafael Lomeli was the Jaguars’ lead runner with an eighth-place time of 19:00.8.
Valley Oak League Meet No. 2
Oct. 9, Eagal Lakes
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (four teams , 34 athletes)
Kimball (second place, 43)—6, Emily Grover, 22:46.4. 7, Jordyn Gleaton, 22:48.3. 8, Shauna Blomgren, 23:05.7. 13, Rania Asad, 24:34.0. 14, Vanessa Perez, 24:35.1. 15, Anna Reese, 24:56.3. 22, Isabel Lomeli, 26:42.7.
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (seven teams , 90 athletes)
Kimball (fourth place, 112)—8, Rafael Lomeli, 19:00.8. 18, Rison Pereira, 19:40.7. 28, Krish Thakur, 20:49.4. 29, Abraham Ramos, 20:58.6. 35, Adam Cisneros, 21:10.9. 48, Jayden Nieves, 22:15.8. 54, James Rose, 22:29.0.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2.1 miles (five teams, 39 athletes)
Kimball (fourth place, 96)—10, Andrew Burch, 15:08.8. 13, Collin Rogers, 15:35.1. 23, Jacky Owerfeldt, 16:33.7. 30, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 17:23.7. 34, Noah Taliaferro, 18:15.4. 36, Joshua Martin, 18:44.4. 38, Diego Munoz, 19:45.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.