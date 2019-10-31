The Kimball girls finished Valley Oak League competition with a second-place finish at the VOL championship meet Wednesday at Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale.
Junior Shauna Blomgren led the Jaguars, who had a team score of 51, with her sixth-place finish, running the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 38.2 seconds. Senior Emily Grover was close behind in eighth place (21:55.5).
Oakdale was the team champion (21), and Oakdale’s Hannah Beth Norman was the individual champion (19:53.0).
Kimball’s boys placed sixth (146) as a team, with sophomore Rafael Lomeli as the Jaguars’ lead runner, placing 20th (18:39.7). East Union was the team champion (29), and East Union’s Johnny Sandoval was the individual champion (16:28.4).
Tri-City Athletic League
West High junior Joshua Hernandez was the second-place individual runner at the Tri-City Athletic League championship meet at Lodi Lake on Wednesday.
Hernandez ran the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 25 seconds, behind league champion Daniel Winter (16:06) of St. Mary’s High. St. Mary’s was the boys team champion with a score of 29. Tracy High’s boys placed fifth as a team (134) and West was sixth (146). Tracy’s lead runner was senior Jesus Luna Gomez, who took 19th place (17:44).
The lead local runner among the girls was Tracy High senior Kimberly Brutus, finishing in 17th place (21:53). West High junior Lily Millar placed 25th (22:32). The individual champion was Kari Anema of Tokay (19:05). Lodi was the girls team champion (35), and Tracy was fifth (129). West did not have the five runners needed for a team score.
Valley Oak League championships
Wednesday, Woodward Reservoir, Oakdale
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters ( 98 athletes)
Team scores—East Union 29, Oakdale 49, Sierra 86, Manteca 122, Weston Ranch 129, Kimball 146, Central Catholic 178.
Kimball—20, Rafael Lomeli, 18:39.7. 29, Rison Pereira, 19:16.4. 35, Abraham Ramos, 19:51.2. 40, Krish Thakur, 20:10.5. 45, Adam Cisneros, 20:34.5. 50, Jayden Nieves, 20:41.6. 64, James Rose, 21:22.6.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters ( 46 athletes)
Team scores—Oakdale 21, Kimball 51, Sierra 81, Manteca 85.
Kimball—6, Shauna Blomgren, 21:38.2. 8, Emily Grover, 21:44.5. 11, Jordyn Gleaton, 22:11.5. 17, Rania Asad, 23:13.1. 21, Vanessa Perez, 23:41.9. 26, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 24:36.7. 27, Anna Reese, 24:37.0.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2 miles (37 athletes)
Team scores—East Union 26, Oakdale 47, Sierra 73, Kimball 88, Central Catholic 120.
Kimball—9, Andrew Burch, 12:47.3. 15, Collin Rogers, 13:15.8. 20, Jacky Owerfeldt, 13:50.8. 24, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 14:03.9. 25, Peyton Keen, 14:05.8. 29, Joshua Martin, 14:57.4. 31, Noah Taliaferro, 15:16.7.
Tri-City Athletic League championships
Wednesday, Lodi Lake, Lodi
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (69 athletes)
Team scores—St. Mary’s 29, Lincoln 36, Lodi 78, Tokay 109, Tracy 134, West 146.
Tracy—19, Jesus Luna Gomez, 17:44. 22, Mikel Concepcion, 17:52. 31, Charlie Dao, 18:38. 46, Daniel Chavez, 19:45. 48, Omari Debre, 19:55. 59, Jarom Masters, 20:46. 61, Gilberto Diaz, 21:18.
West—2, Joshua Hernandez, 16:25. 44, Carlos Salas, 19:32. 50, Hayden Jackson, 20:03. 51, Kyler Kasarda, 20:06. 56, Kyle Ou, 20:32. 57, Wentinn Liao, 20:38. 62, Thar Zaw, 21:29.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters ( 52 athletes)
Lodi 35, Lincoln 46, Tokay 60, St. Mary’s 90, Tracy 129.
Tracy—17, Kimberly Brutus, 21:53. 26, Irma Martinez, 22:36. 29, Renee Jones, 22:55. 30, Marina Sotelo, 22:56. 41, Brenna Norwood, 25:21. 42, Christina Matteo, 25:38. 45, Gaby Smith, 26:04.
West—25, Lily Millar, 22:32. 34, Janelle Mendoza, 23:51. 43, Estelle Llorin, 25:59. 46, Puja Patel, 26:14.
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (87 athletes)
Team scores—Lincoln 15, Lodi 53, Tokay 81, St. Mary’s 103, West 150, Tracy 153.
West—31, Samuel Millet, 12:17. 35, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 12:26. 42, Andrew Rozales, 12:41. 43, Hanh Trosien, 12:44. 47, Christopher Chew, 12:55. 56, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 13:14. 60, Daniel Martinez, 13:36.
Tracy—34, Mohammad Rayyan Saiyed, 12:24. 37, Keona Garcia, 12:29. 39, Jaicob Isip, 12:32. 46, Bobby Costa, 12:55. 48, Cole Hazelbaker, 12:56. 49, Nathan Lam, 12:58. 65, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 13:40.
Junior varsity girls, 2 miles (57 athletes)
Team scores—Lincoln 22, Lodi 36, West 96, St. Mary’s 108, Tracy 122.
West—12, Tiffany Carrillo, 14:19. 13, Samantha Chew, 14:30. 22, Brooke Mullikin, 15:04. 39, Athena Martinez, 16:34. 46, Hannah Jackson, 18:01. 56, Cristina Nguyen, 20:14.
Tracy—20, Jaida Castrejon, 14:49. 32, A’mari Bailey, 16:07. 34, Aslei Sotelo, 16:20. 43, Stephanie Abarca, 16:50. 57, Estrella Garcia, 20:30.
