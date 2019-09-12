West High junior Joshua Hernandez was the top local runner at the first Tri-City Athletic League meet, held Wednesday at Eagal Lakes on the San Joaquin River just east of Tracy.
Hernandez ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 33 seconds, placing 11th in a field of 69 athletes. Tracy High senior Mikel Concepcion was close behind in 15th place (18:48).
The Tracy team placed fifth out of six teams with a score of 128, and West (151) was sixth. St. Mary’s placed first (45) with Lincoln (46) close behind in second.
Among the varsity girls, Tracy High senior Kimberly Brutus placed 18th out of 47 athletes with a time of 24:42. West High senior Janelle Mendoza was the top runner for her team, finishing in 23rd place (26:04).
The Tracy girls placed fifth overall (126) and West was sixth (146). Lodi High was the first-place team (22).
Tri-City Athletic League meet No. 1
Wednesday, Eagal Lakes
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (69 athletes)
St Mary’s 45, Lincoln 46, Lodi 75, Tokay 82, Tracy 128, West 151
West - 11, Joshua Hernandez, 18:33. 38, Wentinn Liao, 21:35. 44, Kyler Kasarda, 22:03. 47, Hayden Jackson, 22:26. 56, Andrew Rozales, 23:55. 59, Carlos Salas, 24:29. 60, Thar Zaw, 24:31
Tracy - 15, Mikel Concepcion, 18:48. 17, Charlie Dao, 18:54. 24, Jesus Luna Gomez, 19:49. 52, Omari Debre, 23:29. 53, Nicholas Bronson, 23:33. 58, Daniel Chavez, 24:15. 61, Gilberto Diaz, 24:34
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (47 athletes)
Lodi 22, Lincoln 57, St Mary’s 83, Tokay 103, Tracy 126, West 146
Tracy - 18, Kimberly Brutus, 24:42. 20, Irma Martinez, 25:16. 27, Renee Jones, 26:36. 30, Marina Sotelo, 26:48. 38, Christina Matteo, 28:40. 42, Brenna Norwood, 30:20. 43, Arlene Mendoza, 30:28
West - 23, Janelle Mendoza, 26:04. 24, Lily Millar, 26:14. 32, Tiffany Carrillo, 27:08. 36, Puja Patel, 28:26. 39, Samantha Chew, 29:33. 40, Estelle Llorin, 29:42. 41, Brianna Chavarin, 29:44
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (89 athletes)
Lincoln 15, Tokay 67, Lodi 69, St Mary’s 99, Tracy 147, West 175
Tracy - 27, Keona Garcia, 15:15. 50, Jaicob Isip, 17:02. 51, Vicente 'Teo' Soto, 17:04. 52, Nathan Lam, 17:04. 53, Cole Hazelbaker, 17:05. 59, Bobby Costa, 17:21. 63, Izaak Valadez, 17:34
West - 40, Kyle Ou, 16:13. 55, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 17:05. 56, Marcus Govea, 17:06. 61, Diego Salinas, 17:25. 64, Kristopher Payta, 17:49. 65, Elijah Robertson-Kelly, 17:56. 75, Reuven Villanueva, 20:18
Junior varsity girls, 2 miles (63 athletes)
Lodi 40, Lincoln 50, Tokay 50, St Mary’s 95, West 144, Tracy 145
Tracy - 23, Jaida Castrejon, 19:27. 34, A'mari Bailey, 21:19. 41, Aslei Sotelo, 23:04. 42, Jayden Elise Castro, 24:12. 49, Stephanie Abarca, 26:04. 52, Melanie Pena Robles, 26:37. 55, Estrella Garcia, 27:03
West - 25, Gloria Martinez Mota, 19:43. 27, Brooke Mullikin, 19:52. 43, Alexa Cabrera, 24:50. 45, Hannah Jackson, 25:03. 46, Athena Martinez, 25:17. 54, Jayden Jingco, 26:57. 63, Cristina Nguyen, 29:23
