Midway through Saturday’s 5,000-meter race at Folsom High, West High junior Joshua Hernandez knew it was time to find out if he was state championship material.
During the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 varsity boys race, Hernandez figured he was probably on a pace to win a medal and qualify for the California Interscholastic Federation meet next week in Fresno.
“That being sections and me not making it to state before I decided to give it my all, and I gave it everything I’ve got,” Hernandez said. “Near the middle, I started feeling like I wasn’t going to make it, so I decided to push myself further than I thought I could at the end.
“It’s a pretty difficult course. One of the hardest that we run. It has everything from hills to gravel, dirt, tanbark even.”
His effort put Hernandez in ninth place at the end with a time of 16 minutes, 49.7 seconds. He was just under a minute behind Division 2 champion Austin Vasquez of Whitney High (15:51.8), but that was fast enough to make Hernandez one of the top five at-large runners, who advance to the state race along with the runners from the top three teams.
Now he is preparing to compete among the state’s elite runners Nov. 30 at Woodward Park in Fresno. Hernandez expects that a hard week of practice, and then a week of recovery will make him strong enough to run an even faster race next Saturday.
“Everyone there is going to be super fast. I feel like I’m going to have to give it everything I’ve got and more,” he said, adding that his finish at the section meet showed him how confidence and persistence pay off.
“If you don’t have confidence, then how can you throw yourself out there and try to do your best?” he said. “And never giving up is like, even if you fail, you try and try again, and you also try your best at practice to improve yourself and get faster.”
Millennium High sophomore Carson Edwards will represent the Falcons at next Saturday’s meet. Edwards placed fourth in the SJS Division 5 varsity boys 5,000-meter race at Folsom High. He ran the course in 17:29.7, one of his best times yet on a 5K course.
“I was feeling the pressure because last year I was super close and so there were a lot of expectations I wanted to live up to and run my best race possible,” Edwards said.
His first goal was to pass one of his main rivals, Daniel Lopez of Big Valley Christian High. Once he did that, he knew he was on a pace to make state.
“I came over the final hill, going into the final chute for the sprint, and I knew I was in a good place,” he said. “I saw my time, 17:26 when I checked, and I knew that I accomplished my goal and I was pretty excited.”
Edwards went to the section meet with his full team, which placed sixth out of 10 teams, and he credited his fellow Falcons with inspiring him to have his best season yet.
“This year we had a really young team and I was selected captain, so it felt really cool to lead the team and see not just myself but everyone around me improve. When we took a team to sections, I was overjoyed,” Edwards said.
He said that even the runners who weren’t on the section-bound team congratulated him on his accomplishment. He will have them in mind next Saturday.
“I’m expecting the hardest race I’ve ever ran in my two seasons of cross-country,” he said. “I’m just expecting everyone to bring their all knowing it’s the last meet. I’m prepared to go out there. I want to run a better time than I did at sections. That’s my goal, and just to give it all I’ve got.”
Sac-Joaquin Section championships
Saturday, Willow Hill Course, Folsom High
Varsity boys, Division 2, 5,000 meters (74 athletes)
West—9, Joshua Hernandez, 16:49.7 (CIF).
Varsity boys, Division 5, 5,000 meters (75 athletes)
Millennium (177, sixth of 10 teams)—4/3, Carson Edwards 17:29.7 (CIF). 38/33, Vernon Real, 20:23.7. 47/40, Joseph Goitia, 20:53.0. 59/50, Aiden Dowell, 21:46.0. 60/51, Caleb Valdecanas, 21:49.1. 63/54, Harman Kainth, 22:07.1. 64/55, John Stone, 22:38.2.
Delta Charter—26, Sebastian Chavez, 19:29.0.
Varsity girls, Division 3, 5,000 meters (76 athletes)
Kimball (191, eighth of 10 teams)—28/28, Emily Grover, 22:08.7. 29/29, Jordyn Gleaton, 22:09.0. 40/38, Shauna Blomgren, 22:37.7. 44/40, Rania Asad, 22:55.2. 64/56, Anna Reese, 24:46.3. 65/57, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 25:01.6. 66/58, Vanessa Perez, 25:06.9.
Varsity girls, Division 5, 5,000 meters (67 athletes)
Millennium (184, ninth of nine teams)—38/27, Alexa Vides, 26:11.0. 41/30, Katie Field, 26:21.4. 46/34, Arianna Billings, 27:26.4. 57/45, Anayelli Rosas, 28:10.4. 60/48, Alexandra Almazan, 29:16.0. 63/51, Alondra Camarena, 32:35.6. 64/52, Berenice Torres, 32:40.1.
Sophomore boys, Division 2, 3,300 meters (51 athletes)
Tracy—23, Charlie Dao, 12:33.2.
Sophomore boys, Division 3, 3,300 meters (49 athletes)
Kimball (102, third of seven teams )—4/1, Rafael Lomeli 11:17.0. 14/10, Abraham Ramos, 12:47.3. 29/23, Andrew Burch, 13:51.0. 37/31, Collin Rogers, 14:36.9. 43/37, Peyton Keen, 15:40.8. 44/38, Joshua Martin, 16:06.4. 45/39, Jacky Owerfeldt, 16:11.3.
Freshman-sophomore girls, Division 3, 3,300 meters (41 athletes)
Mountain House—16, Sophia Kwok, 16:45.1.
