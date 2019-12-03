Two local athletes finished their cross-country season at the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships on Saturday in Fresno.
West High junior Joshua Hernandez placed 110th in the Division 2 race with a time of 16:30.8 on the 5,000-meter course at Woodward Park. The Division 2 champion was senior Nico Young (14.28.5) of Newbury Park High School, from the Southern Section, and his senior teammate Jace Aschbrenner (14:53.7) finished second. They led Newbury Park to a first-place team finish (41).
Millennium High sophomore Carson Edwards finished in 113th place in the Division 5 race with a time of 17:36.7 on the 5K course. The Division 5 championship team was Viewpoint (128) from the Southern Section. Jackson Adelman of St. Margaret’s High, also from the Southern Section, was the individual champion (15:39.9).
