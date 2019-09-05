West High junior Joshua Hernandez was the leading local runner at the Jaguar Invitational cross-country meet, held Aug. 29 at Eagal Lakes along the San Joaquin River just east of Tracy.
Hernandez placed second out of 137 athletes in the varsity boys 5,000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes, 10.5 seconds, less than 3 seconds behind race winner Abrahim Alsaidi of Ripon High.
Hernandez led the Wolf Pack team to a seventh-place finish out of 18 teams. Junior Lucas Chappell (20:20.0), seniors Wentinn Liao (21:57.8) and Kyler Kasarda (22:40.0) and freshman Andrew Rozales (23:49.1) also contributed to West’s team score of 228. Lincoln High of Stockton (50) was the varsity boys champion.
Sophomore Charlie Dao from Tracy High was his team’s fastest runner, placing 17th (19:05.4. Sophomore Carson Edwards of Millennium High placed 19th (19:07.0). Sophomore Rafael Lomeli was Kimball High’s lead athlete with a 38th-place finish (20:55.6).
The leading local runner for the girls was Kimball High junior Shauna Blomgren. She placed 10th (23:34.4) in the varsity girls 5,000-meter race. Also contributing to Kimball’s fourth-place team score of 91 were senior Emily Grover (24:06.5), freshman Rania Asad (25:01.6), senior Vanessa Perez (25:49.7) and sophomore Kaitlyn Hernandez (27:50.6).
Lodi was the first-place team with 21 points, and Lodi’s Pamela Decko (22:20.9) won the girls 5K race.
Tracy High’s top runner was senior Kimberly Brutus, placing 15th (24:21.7). West junior Lily Millar placed 20th (24:43.5). Millennium freshman Arianna Billings placed 66th (31:02.7).
Jaguar Invitational
Aug. 29, Eagal Lakes
Top five runners contribute to the team score. NS = no score.
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (18 teams, 137 athletes)
West (228, seventh place)—2, Joshua Hernandez, 18:10.5. 32, Lucas Chappell, 20:20.0. 53, Wentinn Liao, 21:57.8. 68, Kyler Kasarda, 22:40.0. 88, Andrew Rozales, 23:49.1. 91, Hayden Jackson, 23:56.5. 110, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 25:21.1.
Kimball (267, ninth place)—38, Rafael Lomeli, 20:55.6. 52, Abraham Ramos, 21:57.4. 58, Krish Thakur, 22:08.8. 67, Jayden Nieves, 22:37.9. 71, James Rose, 22:44.7. 84, Harkamal Padda, 23:31.4. 92, Adam Cisneros, 23:56.7.
Tracy (272, 11th place)—17, Charlie Dao, 19:05.4. 31, Jesus Luna Gomez, 20:08.9. 55, Tyler Shih, 22:04.1. 90, Daniel Chavez, 23:55.1. 96, Jarom Masters, 24:11.4. 124, Octavio Torres, 28:35.1. 126, Rosendo Segovia, 28:45.0.
Millennium (318, 13th place)—19, Carson Edwards, 19:07.0. 48, Christian Lavagetto, 21:41.2. 80, Aiden Dowell, 23:26.1. 87, Caleb Valdecanas, 23:47.4. 105, Adam Osterlund, 24:43.9. 114, Kyle Carlos, 25:57.0.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (13 teams, 95 athletes)
Kimball (91, fourth place)—10, Shauna Blomgren, 23:34.4. 14, Emily Grover, 24:06.5. 22, Rania Asad, 25:01.6. 27, Vanessa Perez, 25:49.7. 35, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 27:50.6. 47, Jordyn Gleaton, 28:46.1. 59, Isabel Lomeli, 30:06.6.
West (147, fifth place)—20, Lily Millar, 24:43.5. 28, Janelle Mendoza, 26:34.6. 40, Puja Patel, 28:30.2. 42, Samantha Chew, 28:43.5. 45, Tiffany Carrillo, 28:45.4. 54, Jalyn Delgado, 29:40.1. 56, Brianna Chavarin, 29:46.6.
Tracy (170, sixth place)—15, Kimberly Brutus, 24:21.7. 26, Irma Martinez, 25:40.1. 31, Renee Jones, 27:31.9. 60, Brenna Norwood, 30:11.3. 70, Gaby Smith, 31:39.6. 72, Arlene Mendoza, 32:06.5. 78, Marisol Munoz, 35:02.5.
Millennium (311, 12th place)—66, Arianna Billings, 31:02.7. 69, Anayelli Rosas, 31:36.4. 76, Alexa Vides, 33:13.6. 79, Alondra Camarena, 35:07.7. 82, Alexandra Almazan, 35:24.8.
Junior varsity boys, 2.1 miles (seven teams, 80 athletes)
West (114, fifth place)—14, Carlos Salas, 15:21.3. 25, Thar Zaw, 15:58.0. 39, Lucas Borges, 16:46.4. 47, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 17:38.2. 56, Kristopher Payta, 18:25.0. 73, Reuven Villanueva, 20:27.4. 75, Diego Salinas, 20:40.1.
Kimball (153, seventh place)—30, Isaac Sanchez, 16:16.0. 45, Jeremy Manuel, 17:12.5. 51, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 18:00.0. 55, Jacky Owerfeldt, 18:20.9. 71, Ryan Facha, 20:23.0.
Tracy (NS)—76, Jasjot Singh, 20:40.5. 79, Brent Zeyus Valdez, 21:37.6.
Junior varsity girls, 2.1 miles (three teams, 46 athletes)
Kimball (NS)—15, Diana Cao, 19:57.8. 32, Jasmine Phan, 23:26.6. 33, Gaudalupe Hernandez, 23:28.4. 35, Natalie Garin, 23:38.1.
West (NS)—30, Gloria Martinez Mota, 23:09.0.
Tracy (NS)—38, Jayden Elise Castro, 24:24.2. 44, Melanie Pena Robles, 29:04.4.
Millennium (NS)—43, Justine Jade Armat, 29:03.7.
Sophomore boys, 2.1 miles (eight teams, 60 athletes)
Tracy (172, eighth place)—19, Keona Garcia, 15:32.8. 41, Nathan Lam, 17:19.4. 44, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 17:30.7. 50, Cole Hazelbaker, 18:24.7. 51, Izaak Valadez, 18:31.9. 59, Jason Alcala, 21:54.8.
Millennium (NS)—18, Joseph Goitia, 15:30.9. 33, Herman Kainth, 16:33.1. 34, Vernon Real, 16:36.2.
West (NS)—39, Christopher Chew, 17:08.7. 49, Elijah Robertson- Kelly, 18:20.4. 52, Daniel Martinez, 18:35.4.
Sophomore girls, 2.1 miles (one team, 34 athletes)
Tracy (NS)—10, Christina Matteo, 18:12.6. 14, Marina Sotelo, 18:38.5. 28, Estrella Garcia, 26:42.1. 32, Jayden Rodriguez, 29:39.0.
Freshman boys, 2.1 miles (nine teams, 92 athletes)
Kimball (239, ninth place)—41, Collin Rogers, 16:38.1. 60, Mourice Ellis, 18:36.8. 75, Peyton Keen, 20:55.4. 76, Noah Taliaferro, 21:01.9. 77, Joshua Martin, 21:08.5. 78, Isaac Haayer, 21:10.9. 80, Diego Munoz, 21:30.2.
Millennium (NS)—50, John Stone, 17:31.2. 57, Ulysses Garcia, 18:07.0. 66, Nicolas Osborn, 19:31.6.
Tracy (NS)—53, Jaicob Isip, 17:36.2. 59, Bobby Costa, 18:17.8. 85, Bryce Foisy, 22:53.8.
West (NS)—54, Marcus Govea, 17:48.3. 88, Noah Dacasin, 25:01.7.
Freshman girls, 2.1 miles (three teams, 50 athletes)
Millennium (NS)—13, Riley Vatran, 18:33.8.
Tracy (NS)—27, Jaida Castrejon, 21:52.3. 37, A’mari Bailey, 25:09.1. 38, Aslei Sotelo, 25:24.7. 48, Stephanie Abarca, 30:22.2.
West (NS)—40, Alexa Cabrera, 26:15.4. 41, Hannah Jackson, 26:19.1. 49, Cristina Nguyen, 31:32.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.