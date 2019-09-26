West junior Joshua Hernandez came in second at the latest Tri-City Athletic League meet, Wednesday at Oak Park in Stockton.
Hernandez ran the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 29 seconds, right behind St. Mary’s sophomore Daniel Winter (16:22). The West varsity boys finished with a sixth-place team score of 138, right behind Tracy (130), with Lincoln High of Stockton the first-place team (49).
Tracy’s top athlete among the boys was sophomore Charlie Dao, who finished 17th out of 67 athletes. Among the varsity girls, Tracy senior Kimberly Brutus placed 13th (21:52) out of 45 runners, and West junior Lily Millar placed 22nd (23:26).
Tri-City Athletic League Meet No. 2
Wednesday, Oak Grove Park, Stockton
Varsity boys, 3 miles ( 67 athletes)
Team scoring—Lincoln 49, Lodi 53, St. Mary’s 60, Tokay 90, Tracy 130, West 138.
West—2, Joshua Hernandez, 16:29. 38, Kyler Kasarda, 19:22. 39, Lucas Chappell, 19:22. 44, Carlos Salas, 19:56. 59, Thar Zaw, 23:29. 60, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 23:31. 61, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 24:18.
Tracy—17, Charlie Dao, 17:20. 22, Mikel Concepcion, 17:56. 23, Jesus Luna Gomez, 17:57. 46, Daniel Chavez, 20:21. 51, Gilberto Diaz, 21:11. 53, Omari Debre, 21:46. 54, Jarom Masters, 21:47.
Varsity girls, 3 miles ( 45 athletes)
Team scoring—Lodi 24, Tokay 52, Lincoln 71, St Mary’s 92, Tracy 117.
Tracy—13, Kimberly Brutus, 21:52. 23, Irma Martinez, 23:42. 25, Renee Jones, 23:50. 29, Marina Sotelo, 24:40. 32, Christina Matteo, 26:04. 37, Arlene Mendoza, 27:36. 41, Brenna Norwood, 28:26.
West—22, Lily Millar, 23:26. 31, Janelle Mendoza, 25:38. 36, Puja Patel, 27:09. 40, Estelle Llorin, 28:05.
Junior varsity boys, 2.1 miles (91 athletes)
Team scoring—Lincoln 15, Lodi 75, Tokay 77, St. Mary’s 83, Tracy 151, West 154.
Tracy—28, Keona Garcia, 13:44. 36, Jaicob Isip, 14:16. 59, Izaak Valadez, 15:31. 60, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 15:32. 63, Nathan Lam, 15:49. 65, Cole Hazelbaker, 15:55. 73, Jason Alcala, 17:02.
West—31, Andrew Rozales, 13:54. 46, Hanh Trosien, 14:37. 47, Kyle Ou, 14:38. 54, Christopher Chew, 15:10. 62, Daniel Martinez, 15:40. 68, Marcus Govea, 16:30.
Junior varsity girls, 2.1 miles (62 athletes)
Team scoring—Lincoln 21, Lodi 37, West 89, St. Mary’s 95, Tracy 139.
West—9, Samantha Chew, 16:02. 12, Tiffany Carrillo, 16:14. 18, Brianna Chavarin, 16:58. 32, Brooke Mullikin, 18:21. 44, Athena Martinez, 20:45. 48, Hannah Jackson, 22:14. 49, Alexa Cabrera, 22:18.
Tracy—29, Jaida Castrejon, 18:12. 36, A’mari Bailey, 18:56. 39, Jayden Elise Castro, 19:34. 47, Stephanie Abarca, 21:50. 55, Melanie Pena Robles, 23:18. 56, Estrella Garcia, 23:28.
De La Salle Nike Invitational
Saturday, Newhall Park, Concord
Varsity boys, 3 miles (40 teams, 289 athletes)
West (945, 32nd place)—107, Joshua Hernandez, 17:34.99. 206, Lucas Chappell, 19:12.33. 233, Carlos Salas, 20:07.08. 244, Kyler Kasarda, 20:36.68. 248, Wentinn Liao, 20:49.74. 252, Hayden Jackson, 21:04.82. 258, Andrew Rozales, 21:32.98.
Varsity girls, 3 miles (29 teams, 207 athletes)
West (709, 26th place)—144, Lily Millar, 23:46.83. 148, Janelle Mendoza, 23:55.57. 159, Brianna Chavarin, 24:30.56. 168, Tiffany Carrillo, 24:52.08. 173, Samantha Chew, 25:21.51. 188, Puja Patel, 26:46.87. 192, Estelle Llorin, 27:32.65.
Pacific Tiger Invitational
Saturday, Elkhorn Golf Course, Stockton
Varsity boys, large division, 5,000 meters (36 teams, 316 athletes)
Tracy (924, 34th place)—95, Mikel Concepcion, 17:30.0. 124, Jesus Luna Gomez, 17:53.7. 283, Omari Debre, 20:31.6. 284, Gilberto Diaz, 20:34.5. 293, Jarom Masters, 21:05.0. 299, Daniel Chavez, 21:56.5. 308, Rosendo Segovia, 23:50.8.
Varsity girls, large division, 5,000 meters (31 teams, 247 athletes)
Tracy (804, 30th place)—126, Kimberly Brutus, 21:59.1. 175, Renee Jones, 23:09.6. 192, Irma Martinez, 23:56.4. 226, Gaby Smith, 26:14.8. 227, Brenna Norwood, 26:19.4. 237, Marisol Munoz, 30:07.6. 246, Emily Marian, 36:32.5.
Varsity boys, small division, 5,000 meters (33 teams, 267 athletes)
Kimball (494, 20th place)—77, Rafael Lomeli, 18:38.3. 78, Rison Pereira, 18:38.9. 110, Abraham Ramos, 19:27.2. 122, Adam Cisneros, 19:37.9. 137, Krish Thakur, 20:01.9. 140, Jayden Nieves, 20:07.0. 170, James Rose, 20:57.2.
Millennium (NS)—142, Christian Lavagetto, 20:08.2. 189, Aiden Dowell, 21:40.2.
Varsity girls, small division, 5,000 meters (23 teams, 196 athletes)
Kimball (218, ninth place)—24, Shauna Blomgren, 21:29.3. 27, Emily Grover, 21:35.4. 48, Jordyn Gleaton, 22:13.6. 65, Rania Asad, 22:43.1. 91, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 23:55.0. 97, Vanessa Perez, 24:15.1. 129, Isabel Lomeli, 26:08.8.
Millennium (494, 19th place)—96, Arianna Billings, 24:14.8. 118, Katie Field, 25:09.7. 136, Alexa Vides, 26:34.3. 147, Anayelli Rosas, 27:06.8. 154, Alexandra Almazan, 27:52.4. 174, Alondra Camarena, 29:54.2. 183, Berenice Torres, 31:27.4.
Junior varsity girls, large division, 2 miles (15 teams, 171 athletes)
Tracy (NS)—123, Jayden Elise Castro, 16:52.2. 168, Melanie Pena Robles, 21:59.4.
Junior varsity boys, small division, 2 miles (13 teams, 132 athletes)
Kimball (326, 13th place)—68, Jeremy Manuel, 13:56.0. 70, Dillon Farmer-Lum, 13:56.3. 104, Jacky Owerfeldt, 15:01.3. 109, Enrique Munoz, 15:17.8. 110, Ryan Facha, 15:21.4.
Junior varsity girls, small division, 2 miles (eight teams, 86 athletes)
Kimball (NS)—16, Anna Reese, 15:34.5. 36, Diana Cao, 16:37.6. 55, Jasmine Phan, 18:37.5. 58, Natalie Garin, 18:58.9
Freshman-sophomore boys, large division, 2 miles (30 teams, 301 athletes)
Tracy (850, 29th place)—155, Keona Garcia, 12:53.9. 224, Jaicob Isip, 13:55.2. 242, Cole Hazelbaker, 14:17.5. 245, Bobby Costa, 14:21.9. 250, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 14:30.9. 258, Izaak Valadez, 14:43.5. 272, Jason Alcala, 15:47.2.
Freshman-sophomore girls, large division, 2 miles ( 20 teams, 224 athletes)
Tracy (449, 15th place)—54, Christina Matteo, 14:30.8. 97, Marina Sotelo, 15:16.4. 141, Jaida Castrejon, 16:44.1. 165, A’mari Bailey, 17:37.9. 179, Stephanie Abarca, 18:16.9. 205, Estrella Garcia, 20:38.7.
Freshman-sophomore boys, small division, 2 miles (22 teams, 213 athletes)
Millennium (257, ninth place)—6, Carson Edwards, 11:04.4. 37, Caleb Valdecanas, 12:28.9. 46, Joseph Goitia, 12:36.7. 70, Vernon Real, 12:57.0. 111, John Stone, 13:41.3. 159, Kyle Carlos, 14:51.4. 164, Nicolas Osborn, 14:58.4.
Kimball (627, 22nd place)—105, Nathan Kappeler, 13:34.1. 152, Collin Rogers, 14:38.0. 169, Mourice Ellis, 15:06.0. 178, Noah Taliaferro, 15:51.4. 183, Peyton Keen, 16:06.2. 201, Joshua Martin, 17:26.5. 203, Diego Munoz, 17:45.1.
