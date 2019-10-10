West High junior Joshua Hernandez was the third-place finisher out of 151 athletes in the large schools varsity boys 3-mile race on Saturday at the Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational, held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
Hernandez ran the course in 16 minutes, 23 seconds, behind first-place runner Patrick McGonigle of Sheldon High (16:04) and second-place finisher Daniel Herrera of Pacheco High (16:17).
Hernandez led the Wolf Pack to a 15th-place team finish (412) out of 20 schools. Lincoln High of Stockton came in first (90).
Kimball and Tracy high schools were also represented in the large schools 3-mile race, with the Kimball Jaguars placing 16th (423) and the Tracy Bulldogs placing 17th (477). Tracy High senior Jesus Luna Gomez led the Bulldogs with an 51st-place time of 18:27, and Kimball sophomore Rafael Lomeli finished in 80th place (19:08) to lead his team.
In the varsity girls race, the Kimball team placed seventh (175) out of 14 teams. Senior Jordyn Gleaton led her team with a 21st-place finish (21:39) out of 122 athletes. Tracy’s girls placed 14th, with senior team leader Kimberly Brutus placing 64th (23:56). West’s girls did not have a full team. West senior Janelle Mendoza finished 76th (24:51).
In the small schools division, the Millennium boys took 10th place (275) out of 14 teams, with Calaveras High (36) the team champion. Sophomore Carson Edwards led the way for the Falcons with a 28th-place time of 18:24 in a field of 128 athletes.
The Millennium girls finished in ninth place (200) out of nine teams, with Ripon High (41) as the team champion. Freshman Arianna Billings placed 36th (25:29) out of 73 athletes.
MVL meet No. 3
The Millennium boys were the top team at the third Mountain Valley League meet, held Monday at Tioga High in Groveland.
The Falcons finished with a team score of 45, outpacing eight other teams from the Central California Athletic Alliance and the Mountain Valley League.
Millennium’s Carson Edwards placed third out of 62 athletes with a time of 19 minutes, 50.11 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
The top athlete from Delta Charter was senior Sebastian Chavez, who placed fourth overall (21:31.02). The Dragons did not have a full boys team for Monday’s meet.
Millennium High was the only school with a full girls team. Arianna Billings led the Falcons with a fourth-place time of 28:31.
Mountain Valley League Meet No. 3
Monday, Tioga High, Groveland
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters ( 62 athletes)
Team scores—Millennium 45, Turlock Christian 69, Holt Academy 111, Hughes Academy 133, ABLE Charter 135 .
Millennium—3, Carson Edwards, 19:50.11. 6, Christian Lavagetto, 22:13. 8, Joseph Goitia, 22:23. 15, Aiden Dowell, 23:40. 16, Vernon Real, 23:53. 19, Caleb Valdecanas, 25:15. 20, John Stone, 25:16.
Delta Charter—4, Sebastian Chavez, 21:31.02. 14, Sukhi Singh, 23:32. 18, Bobby McWilliams, 25:13. 54, Elias Espinosa Lopez, 34:14.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters ( 22 athletes)
Team scores—Millennium 42.
Millennium—4, Arianna Billings, 28:31. 5, Anayelli Rosas, 28:52. 9, Alexandra Almazan, 30:51. 11, Alondra Camarena, 31:32. 13, Alexa Vides, 32:21. 17, Justine Jade Armat, 40:28. 19, Berenice Torres, 43:23.
Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational
Saturday, Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp
Varsity boys, large schools, 3 miles (20 teams, 151 athletes)
West (412, 15th place)—3, Joshua Hernandez, 16:23. 91, Carlos Salas, 19:44. 111, Kyler Kasarda, 20:40. 124, Hayden Jackson, 21:27. 132, Simon Fausto Gonzales, 22:14.
Kimball (423, 16th place)—80, Rafael Lomeli, 19:08. 85, Rison Pereira, 19:14. 96, Krish Thakur, 20:05. 98, Abraham Ramos, 20:06. 105, Adam Cisneros, 20:20. 120, James Rose, 21:12.
Tracy (477, 17th place)—51, Jesus Luna Gomez, 18:27. 99, Daniel Chavez, 20:08. 110, Omari Debre, 20:38. 130, Jarom Masters, 22:08. 141, Rosendo Segovia, 24:12. 148, Brent Zeyus Valdez, 27:05. 149, Jasjot Singh, 27:26.
Varsity girls, large schools, 3 miles (14 teams, 122 athletes)
Kimball (175, seventh place)—21, Jordyn Gleaton, 21:39. 22, Emily Grover, 21:39. 29, Shauna Blomgren, 21:59. 52, Rania Asad, 23:19. 86, Kaitlyn Hernandez, 25:32. 88, Isabel Lomeli, 25:41.
Tracy (348, 14th place)—64, Kimberly Brutus, 23:56. 95, Arlene Mendoza, 26:22. 101, Gaby Smith, 26:55. 113, Jayden Elise Castro, 30:45. 116, Melanie Pena Robles, 33:20. 118, Elsie Alvarez, 33:42. 122, Emily Marian, 36.58.
West—76, Janelle Mendoza, 24:51. 102, Puja Patel, 26:58.
Varsity boys, small schools, 3 miles (14 teams, 128 athletes)
Millennium (275, 10th place)—28, Carson Edwards, 18:24. 79, Christian Lavagetto, 20:49. 84, Aiden Dowell, 21:01. 89, Joseph Goitia, 21:08. 91, Vernon Real, 21:22. 111, Harman Kainth, 24:04. 112, John Stone, 24:09.
Varsity girls, small schools, 3 miles (nine teams, 73 athletes)
Millennium (200, ninth place)—36, Arianna Billings, 25:29. 42, Katie Field, 25:55. 55, Anayelli Rosas, 27:58. 60, Alexandra Almazan, 29:06. 73, Justine Jade Armat, 37:28.
Junior varsity boys, large schools, 3 miles (12 teams, 101 athletes)
Kimball (340, 12th place)—63, Isaac Sanchez, 22:08. 75, Jeremy Manuel, 23:36. 78, Jacky Owerfeldt, 24:00. 86, Enrique Munoz, 25:02. 90, Ryan Facha, 26:21. 99, Nathan Kappeler, 31:10.
West—46, Kyle Ou, 21:27. 58, Eduardo Godinez Diaz, 21:54. 87, Kristopher Payta, 25:04. 93, Reuven Villanueva, 28:01.
Junior varsity girls, large schools, 2 miles (five teams, 53 athletes)
Kimball—4, Anna Reese, 15:43. 10, Diana Cao, 15:56. 40, Natalie Garin, 20:11.
West—14, Estelle Llorin, 17:29. 21, Gloria Martinez Mota, 18:17.
Sophomore boys, large schools, 2 miles (11 teams, 108 athletes)
Tracy (228, 10th place)—5, Charlie Dao, 11:43. 41, Keona Garcia, 13:27. 74, Cole Hazelbaker, 15:09. 77, Nathan Lam, 15:14. 80, Vicente “Teo” Soto, 15:20. 84, Izaak Valadez, 15:27. 108, Jason Alcala, 19:22.
West—72, Samuel Millet, 14:55. 79, Christopher Chew, 15:19. 100, Elijah Robertson- Kelly, 16:24.
Freshman-sophomore girls, large schools, 2 miles (eight teams, 74 athletes)
West (131, fifth place)—19, Samantha Chew, 16:07. 22, Tiffany Carrillo, 16:12. 23, Brianna Chavarin, 16:13. 38, Brooke Mullikin, 17:52. 49, Athena Martinez, 18:50. 60, Alexa Cabrera, 20:07. 69, Hannah Jackson, 21:34.
Tracy (153, seventh place)—18, Marina Sotelo, 16:02. 21, Christina Matteo, 16:09. 37, A’mari Bailey, 17:49. 46, Stephanie Abarca, 18:34. 65, Aslei Sotelo, 20:57. 73, Estrella Garcia, 23:55.
Freshman boys, large schools, 2 miles (seven teams, 84 athletes)
West—33, Andrew Rozales, 14:12. 57, Hanh Trosien, 15:22.
Kimball—37, Collin Rogers, 14:28. 77, Joshua Martin, 17:00. 79, Noah Taliaferro, 17:40. 81, Diego Munoz, 18:07.
Tracy—38, Bobby Costa, 14:32. 43, Jaicob Isip, 14:40. 80, Bryce Foisy, 18:06.
