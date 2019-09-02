Delta Charter 48, Valley Christian 0
The Delta Charter High football team claimed its first win in program history, 48-0 over Valley Christian High of Roseville on Saturday at the Delta Charter High Sports Complex.
In addition to being their first win, the Dragons also scored more points on Saturday than they did in all of the games of their first two seasons, and they did it by dominating from the start. Delta Charter scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and held a 34-0 lead at the half.
The Dragons totaled 361 offensive yards, 309 of them on the ground. Junior Jathen Cain led the way with 117 yards on six carries, including a 38-yard touchdown run, plus the 2-point conversion, in the first quarter. Senior Josh Marseline added 86 yards on nine carries, with a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and an 18-yard touchdown run in the third.
Senior Kea’Sean Johnson also contributed a 12-yard touchdown run, and senior Cristian Aldaco added a 31-yard touchdown run, both in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Robert Cancilla scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and Marseline ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Dragons’ final touchdown on the game came in the third quarter when Cain picked off a pass and ran it back 32 yards for the score, with Johnson adding the 2-point conversion. The Dragons totaled four interceptions, with two for Cain and two four Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.