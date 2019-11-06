The football season continues Friday for the Tracy Bulldogs and Kimball Jaguars.
Tracy made it into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff bracket as the No. 12 seed. The Bulldogs (4-6, 3-2 Tri-City Athletic League) will travel to Modesto to face the Central Catholic Raiders (5-5, 5-1 Valley Oak League), the No. 5 seed in the 12-team bracket.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season as the third-place team in the TCAL. They played a strong enough schedule that they gained a high ranking on CalPreps.com. Tracy’s opponents included league champion St. Mary’s and runner-up Lincoln, and all five of the teams Tracy played in the first half of the season, including four league champions, are in the playoffs. Tracy is ranked 48th out of 147 teams in the section.
The Bulldogs have averaged nearly 403 yards of offense per game this year, including nearly 214 passing yards for senior quarterback Logan Fife. Most of his passes go to senior Trevor Pope, who is averaging 74 yards per game receiving, and senior Blake Vollbrecht, 49 yards per game. The Bulldogs average nearly 182 yards per game rushing, led by senior Riley Revino with a 64-yard average.
The Central Catholic Raiders finished their season in a three-way tie for first place in the VOL with Manteca and Oakdale. They average about 379 yards of offense per game, with senior quarterback Dalton Durosette passing for nearly 157 yards per game, mostly to Sithri Price, nearly 77 yards, and Frank Clark, 44 yards. Senior Minaya Olivo is the Raiders’ leading rusher with 126 yards per game.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Central Catholic High, 200 S. Carpenter Road, in Modesto.
The Kimball Jaguars (5-5, 2-4 Valley Oak League) are the No. 12 seed in the 13-team Division 4 bracket. They will travel to No. 5 Atwater High (7-3, 4-2 Central California Conference) on Friday. This will be the Jaguars’ first appearance in the SJS playoffs since Kimball High established a varsity football program in 2010.
The Jaguars finished the season as the fifth-place team in the VOL. The strength of their schedule, including games against four other VOL teams that are in the playoffs this year, gained them a ranking of 68th out of 147 teams in the section.
Kimball averages 350 yards of offense per game, with sophomore quarterback Nicholas Coronado completing 67% of his passes for 240 yards per game. Top receivers are senior Jaxen North with nearly 72 yards per game, Kalao Ballungay with 63 yards and Darren Jackson with 55.5 yards. Senior Louie Pacheco is Kimball’s leading rusher with an average of 60 yards per game.
The Atwater Falcons tied for second in their league with Merced High. The Falcons have averaged more than 409 yards per game on offense, with junior quarterback Julius Peacock passing for 143 yards and rushing for more than 77 yards per game. Senior Charles Jackson averages nearly 110 yards rushing and 33 yards receiving, and junior Daniel De La Rosa averages nearly 46 yards receiving.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Atwater High, 2201 Fruitland Ave., in Atwater.
(1) comment
Congratulations, Kimball. Dr. John would be proud!
