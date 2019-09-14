Golden Sierra 54, Delta Charter 6
The Delta Charter football team entered a new phase this week, playing the Dragons’ first game since the resignation of founding coach Jeff Tilton.
On Saturday the Dragons took a 54-6 loss to visiting Golden Sierra High of Garden Valley to wrap up Delta Charter High School’s homecoming week. It was the first game with defensive coordinator John Griggs as head coach, and after Saturday’s loss at the Elias Gamez Memorial Field he said the Dragons suddenly have to regroup.
On Wednesday Tilton announced that a back injury from a backpacking trip in the summer of 2018 led to four surgeries, with pain from that injury affecting him all last year and into this year. By the time this season started he was confident that the Dragons had a strong enough coaching staff that the assistant coaches would be capable of taking over.
“It’s tough to lose him, but yes, it was a surprise,” Griggs said. “Right now we’re just taking inventory and seeing what we’re going to go forward with. We haven’t made any major changes.”
The Dragons did change their offensive strategy, bringing senior D.J. Ramirez in as starting quarterback to take advantage senior Kea’Sean Johnson’s receiving skills and junior Jathen Cain’s speed.
In spite of the loss there were bright spots. Ramirez passed for 69 yards on 14 of 22 attempts, and late in the first quarter senior Robert Cancilla came in for one play and completed a pass up the middle to Cain, who scrambled through the Golden Sierra defense for a 60-yard touchdown.
“It’s encouraging because of how our team responded to how we lost our head coach to back surgeries,” Cain said. “We all fought to 100%.”
Cain finished the day with 29 yards rushing on five runs, and he totaled 87 yards receiving on six catches.
“When we did running plays we weren’t able to get across the line very much, but now that we have passing plays we can get down the field faster and that’s going to help us in the future,” Cain said.
Ramirez also completed seven passes to Johnson for 25 yards. Ramirez said it was his first time playing quarterback, but he felt confident coming into Saturday’s game.
“I have good trust in my receivers. We put in a new offense this week and I think we executed pretty well,” he said.
Golden Sierra totaled 361 yards of offense, with senior quarterback Ayden Nordby completing five of six passes for 112 yards, and eight players combining for 249 yards rushing.
The Grizzlies scored in the first quarter after junior Bryan McCoard tipped a pass, caught it, and ran the ball back 40 yards before Delta Charter senior Elias Martinez brought him down on the 7-yard line. Golden Sierra junior Seth Archer ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play.
Golden Sierra needed just four plays on their next possession to score, including a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nordby to Archer.
The Dragons scored their only touchdown after that. The Grizzlies answered with a 36-yard touchdown run for Nordby to make it a 21-6 game at the end of the first quarter. Golden Sierra scored twice in the second quarter, including a 1-yard run for senior Robert Reed and a 29-yard pass from Nordby to Reed, to take a 35-6 lead.
The Dragons then covered 70 yards on seven plays, including a 44-yard run for Cain, at the end of the second quarter. At the end of the drive Cain took a pass from Ramirez and the Golden Sierra defenders tackled Cain at the goal line. Officials ruled that Cain was short of the touchdown, and the Dragons fumbled the ball away on the next play to end the first half.
Two third-quarter touchdowns for the Grizzlies included a 3-yard run for junior Alex Sewell and a 35-yard run for junior Brennen Howard, and junior Devin Lake scored another for the Grizzlies on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Nordby made six of seven point-after kicks, and Archer also made a point-after kick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.