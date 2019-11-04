The football season continues on Friday for the Tracy Bulldogs and Kimball Jaguars.
Tracy made it into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff bracket as the No. 12 seeds. The Bulldogs (4-6, 3-2 Tri-City Athletic League) travel to Modesto to face the Central Catholic Raiders (5-5, 5-1 Valley Oak Leaue), the No. 5 seed in the 12-team bracket.
The Kimball Jaguars (5-5, 2-4 Valley Oak League) are the No. 12 seed in the 13-team Division 4 bracket. They travel to No 5 Atwater High (7-3, 4-2 Central California Conference) on Friday. This will be the Jaguars’ first appearance in the SJS playoffs since Kimball High established a varsity football program in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.