Turlock 43, Tracy 14
The Bulldogs from Turlock High took control early against the Tracy High Bulldogs on Thursday in Turlock.
Turlock (2-1) held a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to score on Tracy (1-2) through the second and third quarters, holding a 43-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Turlock totaled 472 total offensive yards with 325 rushing yards, compared to 223 total offensive yards for Tracy.
Tracy senior quarterback Logan Fife passed for 158 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior Trevor Pope in the first quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior Blake Vollbrecht in the fourth. He connected four times with junior Tommy Chavez for 55 yards, but Turlock also intercepted three of Fife’s passes. Senior Riley Revino covered nearly all of Tracy’s 65 rushing yards as he carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards.
Turlock won the junior varsity game 42-14, and also won the freshman game 21-14.
