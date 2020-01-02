Ripon Christian Tournament
The Millennium girls fell behind early in the consolation final of the Ripon Christian Tournament on Saturday, ending up with a 46-34 loss to Summerville High.
Summerville led 24-13 at the half, and while the Millennium shooters outscored Summerville in the third quarter, they could not sustain that pace through the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson led the Falcons’ offense with 14 points, and freshman Zehnna Ndeithi had 12 rebounds.
On Friday, the Falcons defeated Hilmar High 42-32. Millennium outscored Hilmar through the first three quarters and sustained that lead through the fourth. Hutchinson scored 14 points and sophomore Alexa Garza scored 9 points.
The Falcons opened the tournament with a 48-24 loss to Ripon Christian on Dec. 26. The first quarter was close, but Ripon Christian pulled ahead 19-12 before halftime and continued to outscore Millennium through the second half. Hutchinson led the offense with 19 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.