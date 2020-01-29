Millennium 37, Turlock Christian 24
The Millennium Falcons affirmed their first-place standing in the Central California Athletic Alliance with their 37-24 win over the Turlock Christian Eagles on Tuesday at West High.
The Falcons (11-9, 4-1 CCAA) and Eagles (11-10, 3-3 CCAA) traded the lead in the first half, with the Eagles up 14-13 at halftime. Millennium outscored Turlock Christian 15-3 in the third quarter on the way to the win.
Freshman Giovanna Chukwuma led the Millennium offense with 12 points. Sophomore Carolina Loza scored 8 points, and junior Kaleena Orlanes scored 7 points.
Modesto Christian 76, West 15
The Modesto Christian Crusaders overwhelmed the West Wolf Pack on Tuesday in Modesto, outscoring the Wolf Pack (3-17, 1-3 TCAL) 27-3 in the first quarter and maintaining that pace for a 54-9 halftime lead.
The Crusaders (11-9, 4-2 Tri-City Athletic League) finished with the 76-15 win.
West senior Melisa Toilolo was the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer with 9 points.
Junior varsity: Tracy 54, Lincoln 49
Tracy High’s junior varsity team got its 20th win of the season Tuesday, beating Lincoln High 54-49 at home Tuesday.
Kelli Rickman scored 23 points for Tracy and Kylie Van Os scored 10 points.
The team is 20-3 overall and 7-1 in TCAL play.
Junior varsity: Tracy 56, Lodi 29
Tracy High’s junior varsity girls beat Lodi 56-29 on Monday in Lodi.
Leading scorers for the Bulldogs were Rickman with 14 points and Adrina Zumwalt with 10 points.
Venture Academy 48, Millennium 27
The Falcons took their first league loss, 48-27, at Venture Academy in Stockton on Friday.
After the teams tied 9-9 in the first quarter, the Venture Academy Mustangs (2-11, 1-3 CCAA) outscored the Falcons 11-2 in the second quarter and extended their lead in the second half.
Junior Mia Orlanes was the Falcons’ scoring leader with 9 points, and freshman Zehnna Ndeithi pulled in 14 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.