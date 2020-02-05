Millennium 36, Stone Ridge Christian 33
The Millennium girls secured sole possession of first place in the Central California Athletic Alliance with their 36-33 win over Stone Ridge Christian High on Monday in Merced.
The Falcons (12-9, 5-1 CCAA) took a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, but it remained a close game throughout as the Stone Ridge Christian Knights (15-6, 4-3 CCAA) came back to tie it up 17-17 at the half and kept it tied through the third quarter. Millennium pulled ahead at the end for the win.
Freshman Giovanna Chukwuma led the Falcon offense with 20 points, and she had nine rebounds. Sophomore Carolina Loza scored 8 points and freshman Zehnna Ndeithi grabbed 13 rebounds.
Lodi 42, West 32
The West girls took an early lead and led 20-18 at halftime Jan. 30 at Lodi High, but Lodi came back and outscored West in the second half, including a 13-3 scoring run in the fourth quarter, to win 42-32.
Senior Melisa Toilolo led the Wolf Pack with 14 points and sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman added 5 points.
