Millennium 49, Big Valley Christian 33
The Millennium girls are off to a good start in the Central California Athletic Alliance, with their latest win a 49-33 victory at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto on Tuesday.
The Falcons (8-7, 2-0 CCAA) took control in the second quarter and held a 26-15 lead at the half. Big Valley Christian (5-8, 0-2 CCAA) started to catch up in the third quarter, but the Falcons took the game back in the fourth.
Sophomore Maliyah Hutchison scored 19 points for Millennium, and she had eight steals and seven rebounds.
Tracy 41, Tokay 30
The Bulldogs got their first Tri-City Athletic League win, 41-30, at Tokay High in Lodi on Tuesday.
Junior Danielle Corell set the pace for Tracy (3-14, 1-2 TCAL) in the first quarter when she scored 7 of her team-high 11 points, and Tracy continued to outpace Tokay (7-12, 0-2 TCAL) for the rest of the game.
Offensive leaders for the Bulldogs included junior Mikaela Sacramento and senior Carly Winters with 8 points each.
Lincoln 62, West 16
The Lincoln Trojans shut down the West offense early in Tuesday’s Tri-City Athletic League contest in Stockton, winning 62-16.
The Wolf Pack (2-16, 0-2 TCAL) were limited to three points in the first quarter and hit only two field goals for the entire game, scoring most of their points on free throws. The Trojans (10-6, 3-0 TCAL) kept up their pace through the third quarter, when they outscored West 23-3.
Sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman was West’s leading scorer with 6 points, and sophomore Ashley Chan scored 5 points.
Gregori 45, Tracy 33
The Bulldogs opened with a 12-11 first-quarter lead Saturday at Gregori High in Modesto and then fell behind in the second quarter to trail 28-19 at the half.
Tracy picked up the pace on offense again in the third quarter but could not maintain it, leaving Gregori with the 45-33 win.
Junior Mikaela Sacramento led the Bulldogs with 11 points for the night, and junior Anabelle Hermosura scored 9 points.
