Millennium 51, Venture Academy 40
The Millennium High girls basketball team has won its first Central California Athletic Alliance title, finishing the league season with a 51-40 win over Venture Academy on Thursday at Tracy High.
“This year, we really stepped up when we were supposed to,” junior Kaleena Orlanes said after the win. “Coach (Joe Reyes) kept reminding us that we could go as far as we wanted to, so we really kept that in mind.”
Venture Academy (4-14, 2-6 CCAA) was the only team to beat Millennium (14-9, 7-1 CCAA) in league play this year, and played a competitive game against Falcons through the first half. The Falcons led 22-21 at the half, but some of the team’s top performers, including Orlanes, were absent for the first half because of another school function.
Orlanes came in and scored 9 points in the third quarter, helping put her team up 40-29 going into the fourth. Freshman Giovanna Chukwuma continued to hit her shots in the fourth quarter on her way to a team-high 15 points.
Chukwuma said that the Falcons keep getting better as they prepare for the playoffs.
“We’ve improved very greatly as a team,” she said. “Even with our injured players, we still worked hard to get to the place where we are now. I’m just really happy and ecstatic about everything that’s happened.”
The Falcons also got strong performances from freshman Zehnna Ndeithi, who had eight rebounds, and Carolina Loza, who scored 7 points.
Mountain House 69, Pacheco 47
The Mustang girls finished their Western Athletic Conference season in second place, wrapping up league play with a 69-47 win at home over Pacheco High.
The Mustangs (12-13, 10-4 WAC) controlled the game through the first half and held a 37-20 halftime lead. Pacheco (6-21, 2-12 WAC) came out strong in the third quarter and got within 10 points, but the Mustangs recovered in the fourth quarter and extended their lead at the end.
Senior Natalia Moore-Raygoza led the Mountain House offense with 16 points, including four 3-point shots. That brought her total number of 3-point shots as a varsity player to 155, which is a school record. The previous record holder was Tatyana Jackson (122).
Senior Katelyn Larson added 13 points to the Mustangs’ offensive effort, and senior Lyric Moore scored 11 points.
Tracy High teams lead league
The Tracy High junior varsity girls basketball team finished their season at 25-3 overall and 10-1 in Tri-City Athletic League play, making them the top team in the TCAL for 2019-20.
They wrapped it up with a 53-20 win at West High on Thursday, with Kelli Rickman leading the offense with 25 points and Kylie Van Os scoring 12 points.
The Tracy High freshman girls basketball team won a second consecutive TCAL championship, going 18-4 overall and 9-0 in league play under third-year head coach Sergio Peña.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.