Millennium 43, Linden 40
The Millennium girls logged a 43-40 win in a nonleague contest Wednesday at Linden High, improving the Falcons’ record to 10-8 overall.
Freshman Giovanna Chukwuma was the team’s scoring leader with 13 points.
Modesto Christian 67, Tracy 36
The Tracy girls were quickly overwhelmed by the Modesto Christian Crusaders in Tuesday’s Tri-City Athletic League contest at Modesto Christian High, falling 67-36.
Modesto Christian (11-8, 4-2 TCAL) outscored Tracy (3-16, 1-3 TCAL) 21-6 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs started to hit their shots in the second quarter, but they were outpaced by the Crusaders again at the end. The Modesto Christian offense hit 10 3-point shots for the night, including four in the fourth quarter.
Tracy’s leading scorers included Kayla Vieira, who scored 10 points and also had six rebounds and three steals, and junior Mikaela Sacramento, 8 points.
