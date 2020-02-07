Manteca 51, Kimball 42
At the top of the Valley Oak League girls basketball standings, there are now three teams competing for the league title going into the final week of play.
The Manteca High girls, with their 51-42 win at Kimball High on Thursday, moved up in the standings and disrupted Kimball’s effort to claim sole possession of first place. East Union High of Manteca holds that distinction for now.
Kimball (21-6, 9-2 VOL) has one regular-season game left against Oakdale on Tuesday. Manteca (18-6, 8-2 VOL) and East Union (22-4, 9-1 VOL) have two games left, including a crosstown game against each other on Thursday, which could either make East Union the league champion or possibly create a three-way tie for first place at the end of VOL play.
Either way, the Jaguars are assured that they can continue their season into the playoffs, which will begin Feb. 17.
The Manteca Buffaloes took an early lead Thursday and kept the Jaguars at a disadvantage the entire game. Manteca was up 18-7 early in the second quarter before the Kimball girls began to hit their shots. Sophomore Giana Riley scored half of her team-high 12 points in the second quarter, but the Jaguars weren’t able to close in until the third quarter. After they cut Manteca’s lead to 6 points, 33-27, the Buffaloes went on a scoring run and were up 44-30 early in the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars started to close in again as junior Isabelle Lacap hit two of her three 3-point shots for the night, contributing to her total of 11 points. They ended up outscoring the Buffaloes in the fourth quarter but still couldn’t make up for their early deficit.
“We’ve just got to come back and play the type of basketball we play. It’s just a matter of time. Manteca came out to play and they had the better game,” Kimball coach Mike Granillo said.
Kimball players said they had expected the Manteca players to come in with an expectation of knocking the Jaguars out of first place, and it was clear that the Buffaloes were playing a fiercer game at the start.
“We just didn’t come out in the first half,” Lacap said, adding that her team eventually adjusted at the end. “We tried changing up our press, and it was helping a little.
“For playoffs, I feel like we just have to keep pushing ourselves in practice, and this will help motivate us to be better for next game.”
Riley added that the Jaguars had the focus needed to beat other top teams in the VOL for only half the game.
“I feel like our press is getting better than it was at the beginning of the season. We need to communicate more and get on the boards more,” she said. “We need to start the game with more intensity and communicate more so we can do well the whole game and not just half of the game.”
