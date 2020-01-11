Kimball 65, East Union 49
The Kimball girls outscored the East Union Lancers through the first three quarters of Thursday’s Valley Oak League basketball game at Kimball High, moving the Jaguars to 16-4 overall and 4-0 in the VOL, while the Lancers (15-4, 3-1 VOL) fall to second place in the VOL.
Leading the way for the Kimball team was senior Dariana Willis with 13 points. Freshman Cayia Sims added 10 points, sophomore Giana Riley and junior Breyah Wilson scored nine points each, junior Isabelle Lacap added eight points, and freshman Marianthe Tsirelas scored seven points.
West 41, Lodi 38
The Wolf Pack pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Lodi Flames 41-38 on Thursday in West’s Steve Thornton Gymnasium. Lodi was up 18-8 at the half, but West matched Lodi’s offensive output in the third quarter and then outscored the Flames 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman led the West offense with 12 points, including eight of 11 free throws, six of them in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Ashley Chan totaled 10 points, nine of them in the fourth quarter. Senior Melisa Toilolo added nine points for the Pack.
Junior varsity: Tracy 57, St. Mary’s 55
Tracy’s junior varsity girls got a close win at St. Mary’s High in Stockton on Thursday, 57-55, to move Tracy to 14-2 overall. Kelli Rickman scored 18 points, Ariana Seierup scored 11 points, and Vanessa Lang scored 10 points.
Junior varsity: Lincoln 48, Tracy 46
Tracy’s girls took their second loss of the season on Jan. 7, 48-46 at Lincoln High in Stockon. Kelli Rickman led the Tracy offense with 24 points, and Ariana Seierup scored 10 points.
