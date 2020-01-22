Kimball 66, Oakdale 39
The Jaguars stand alone at the top of the Valley Oak League midway through league play, with their latest victory a 66-39 win at home against Oakdale High on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (18-4, 6-0 VOL) played a tough first half against the Oakdale Mustangs (14-7, 2-4 VOL) and held a 30-28 lead at the half. The Jaguars put up a strong defense to hold the Mustangs to three points in the second half and stayed in control the rest of the way as they extended their lead.
Freshman Marianthe Tsirelas led the Kimball offense with 13 points, and sophomore Giana Riley scored 12 points.
Mountain House 65, Ceres 42
The Mountain House girls finished the first half of Western Athletic Conference play in third place in the league with their 65-42 win Tuesday at Ceres High.
The Mustangs (6-12, 4-3 WAC) held an early advantage and led 30-21 at the half. They continued to outscore Ceres (3-4, 6-12 WAC) through the second half.
Senior Lyric Moore led the Mustangs with 15 points, and junior Maya Gorman scored 12 points. Senior Katelyn Larson added 8 points, senior Natalia Moore-Raygoza scored 7 points and senior Julia Abellanosa scored 6 points.
Junior varsity: Tracy 61, Modesto Christian 35
Tracy High’s girls traveled to Modesto Christian High on Tuesday and came away with a 61-35 win.
Leading scorers for Tracy were Kylie Van Os with 16 points, Adrina Zumwalt with 13 points and Ariana Seierup with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.