Kimball 60, Sierra 43
The Kimball girls opened the Valley Oak League basketball season with a 60-43 win at home over Sierra High on Jan. 2. The Jaguars (13-4, 1-0 VOL) opened with a 15-9 first quarter lead, were up 22-25 at the half and they continued to outscore Sierra (12-5, 0-1 VOL) through the second half.
Sophomore Arianna Rodriguez led the Kimball offense with 15 points, and junior Isabelle Lacap scored 13 points. Senior Dariana Willis added nine points and freshman Cayia Sims scored eight points.
Chavez 43, West 31
The Wolf Pack hosted Chavez High on Jan. 2 and finished with a 43-31 loss. Chavez took control in the second quarter to hold a 24-13 lead and the Wolf Pack couldn’t catch up in the second half.
Sophomore Ashley Chan led the Wolf Pack with 11 points, senior Melisa Toilolo scored eight points, and senior Sophia Jones scored six points, all in the third quarter.
