Kimball 69, Manteca 67
The Kimball girls prevailed in overtime against one of their top Valley Oak League rivals, Manteca High, on Thursday in Manteca. Manteca started with a 19-10 first-quarter lead. The Jaguars came back to take a 29-28 lead at the half, and after a back-and-fourth second half the teams were tied 64-64 at the end of the fourth quarter. Kimball outscored Manteca 5-3 in overtime for the 69-67 win.
Junior Aleisha Sianipar and sophomore Giana Riley each scored 15 points for Kimball, senior Dariana Willis scored 11 points, freshman Cayia Sims scored 10 points, sophomore Arianna Rodriguez scored eight points and freshman Marianthe Tsirelas added seven points.
Millennium 47, Stone Ridge Christian 30
The Falcons stayed on top of the Central California Athletic Alliance standings with their 47-30 win over Stone Ridge Christian High (13-4, 2-1 CCAA) on Friday at Tracy High. The win puts the Falcons alone at the top of the CCAA standings with a record of 9-8, 3-0 in league play.
Sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson scored 16 points for the Falcons and freshman Giovanna Chukwuma scored 11 points.
Tokay 42, West 33
The West Wolf Pack held an early lead in Thursday’s Tri-City Athletic League game at Tokay High in Lodi, but the Pack (2-17, 0-3 TCAL) could not hit any shots from the floor in the second quarter, leaving Tokay (8-12, 1-2 TCAL) with the 22-16 halftime lead on the way to a 42-33-win.
Senior Melisa Toilolo scored 17 points for West, including all nine of the Wolf Pack’s points in the fourth quarter.
El Capitan 49, Tracy 34
The Bulldogs matched the El Capitan Gauchos’ pace at the start of Thursday’s non-league game in Merced. El Capitan opened with a 14-11 lead and stayed ahead to get the 49-34 win. Tracy saw scoring contributions from nine of the 12 players on the Bulldogs roster, with 10 points, including two 3-point shots, from junior Kayla Vieira, seven points from senior Carly Winters and six points from junior Tima Williams.
Central Catholic 57, Millennium 47
The Millennium girls took a 57-47 loss in their non-league game on Thursday at Central Catholic High in Modesto. Junior Kaleena Orlanes led the Falcon offense with 19 points and sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson scored 14 points.
