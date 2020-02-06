Kimball 65, Central Catholic 29
The Kimball girls (21-5, 9-1 Valley Oak League) jumped out to a 30-4 lead in the first quarter of Tuesday’s home game against Central Catholic High (6-11, 1-8 VOL) and kept up the pace to claim the 65-29 win.
Sophomore Giana Riley led the Jaguars with 14 points, freshman Cayia Sims scored 12 points and senior Dariana Willis contributed 10 points.
The victory kept the Jaguars in a tie with East Union for first place in the VOL with two games left, including today’s home game against third-place Manteca High.
Tracy 60, Tokay 27
The Bulldogs outscored the visiting Tokay Tigers for a 23-11 halftime lead and a 60-27 final score on Tuesday.
Junior Tima Williams led the Tracy offense with 16 points. Junior Kayla Vieira scored 15 points and junior Emily Hurtado added 11 points.
Tracy’s junior varsity girls beat Tokay 63-9, with Kelli Rickman scoring 21 points and Alli Kee and Kylie Van Os scoring 11 points each.
Lincoln 55, West 26
The Wolf Pack (3-21, 1-6 TCAL) were unable to keep up with Lincoln High’s girls (16-9, 8-1 TCAL) on Tuesday at West High.
Lincoln took an 18-6 first-quarter lead and didn’t back off until the fourth quarter. West finished with a relatively strong fourth quarter, with senior Melisa Toilolo scoring 8 of her team-high 12 points.
