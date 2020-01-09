Kimball 65, Central Catholic 41
The Kimball girls (15-4, 3-0 VOL) dominated the first quarter at Central Catholic High (4-6, 0-3 VOL) in Modesto on Tuesday, running out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and extending that to a 37-16 lead at the half on the way to a 65-41 final score.
Sophomore Giana Riley led the Kimball offense with 12 points, freshman Cayia Sims and junior Isabelle Lacap scored 11 points each, and senior Dariana Willis had eight rebounds and five assists.
Modesto Christian 61, West 16
The Modesto Christian girls took control early in Tri-City Athletic League play at West High on Tuesday.
Modesto Christian (5-6, 1-1 TCAL) held West (2-15, 0-1 TCAL) to just two field goals in the first half and led 31-7 at the half on the way to a 61-16 win.
Senior Melisa Toilolo scored a team-high 7 points for West, and Modesto Christian junior Tora Bell scored a game-high 15 points.
Kimball 64, Weston Ranch 31
The Kimball High girls basketball team overpowered Weston Ranch in every quarter of Saturday’s Valley Oak League contest in Stockton.
Kimball led 31-15 at the half and kept up the pace through the end for a 64-31 win.
Willis led the Kimball offense with 14 points, Riley scored 10 points and Sims added 8 points.
