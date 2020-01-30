Kimball 66, Weston Ranch 47
The Jaguars have maintained their perfect Valley Oak League record, with their latest victory a 66-47 win Tuesday at Weston Ranch High in Stockton.
Kimball’s girls (20-4, 8-0 VOL) had a 29-26 halftime lead over Weston Ranch (11-10, 2-5 VOL) after a competitive first half, and they extended their lead through the second half.
Freshman Marianthe Tsirelas was Kimball’s scoring leader with 18 points, and freshman Cayia Sims scored 17 points. Senior Dariana Willis added 13 points.
