Kimball 58, West 26
The Kimball girls (3-1) took an early lead and finished with a 58-26 win over West (0-2) at Kimball High on Tuesday.
Junior Isabelle Lacap hit a couple of 3-point shots in the first quarter to help put the Jaguars up 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, and the Jaguars continued hitting their shots through the second quarter to hold a 33-13 lead at the half.
Lacap and freshman Cayia Sims each scored 14 points for Kimball, and junior Breyah Wilson added 13 points for the Jaguars.
West’s scoring leader was senior Melisa Toilolo with 10 points. Senior Kalaya Collins scored 8 points for the Wolf Pack.
Escalon 39, Millennium 29
The Millennium Falcons held an early lead thanks to freshman Zehnna Ndeithi’s shooting, but Escalon caught up in the second quarter and held a 13-11 lead at the half on the way to a 39-29 win Wednesday in Escalon.
Millennium picked up the pace in the fourth quarter, when sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson scored 10 of her team-high 14 points, but Escalon still had the edge.
Tracy 45, Mountain House 43
The Tracy High girls made a fourth-quarter comeback Tuesday at Mountain House High, turning a 35-27 deficit into a 45-43 win.
It was a close contest in the first half with the Mustangs gradually pulling ahead. Tracy senior Carly Winters hit two of her 3-point shots in the fourth quarter, and junior Anabelle Hermosura scored all 6 of her points in the fourth as the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 20-8 in the final frame. Junior Kayla Vieira finished with a team-high 12 points for Tracy.
Freshman Taylor McCutchen scored 12 points for the Mustangs, and senior Lyric Moore added 11 points.
Junior varsity: Tracy 56, Mountain House 31
Tracy’s junior varsity team beat Mountain House 56-31 on Tuesday, with Tracy’s Kelli Rickman scoring a game-high 21 points. Adrina Zumwalt scored 14 points for Tracy, and Kylie Van Os scored 10 points. Alejandra Emerson scored 11 points for Mountain House.
Millennium 46 Delta Charter 16
The Millennium High girls opened their basketball season with a 46-16 win at Delta Charter High School on Monday. Millennium sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson led all scorers with 21 points for the night.
