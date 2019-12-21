Kimball 52, Patterson 32
The Kimball Jaguars and Patterson Tigers got off to a slow start in Friday’s semifinal game of the Kimball Christmas Tournament, but Jaguars started to sink their 3-point shots in the second quarter to take a 25-14 halftime lead. Kimball continued to outscore Patterson in the second half to get the 52-32 win.
Freshman Marianthe Tsirelas scored a game-high 14 points, including four 3-point shots, and freshman Cayia Sims added nine points.
The Jaguars will face Rocklin High in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Also on Saturday, West lost to Weston Ranch of Stockton, and Mountain House lost to Golden Valley.
Kimball 54, Golden Valley 27
The Jaguars outscored Golden Valley in every quarter to take a 54-27 win in the second round of the Kimball Christmas Tournament on Thursday. Freshman Marianthe Tsirelas scored a team-high 10 points with two 3-point shots and four of four free throws, and sophomore Giana Riley and junior Cathy Obiajulu scored eight points each.
Swett 65, West 32
West’s defense couldn’t hold back Swett’s top shooters in Thursday’s second-round game of the Kimball Christmas Tournament, with Swett taking a 37-11 lead at the half. West outscored Swett in the fourth quarter, with sophomore Ashley Chan scoring seven of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman added nine points for West.
Waterford 35, Millennium 32
The Falcons outscored Waterford 15-8 in the first quarter of Thursday’s game in Waterford. Waterford came back to outscore Millennium for the rest of the game, cutting the Falcons lead to 27-26 at the end of the third quarter and finishing with a 35-32 win for Waterford. Sophomore Carolina Loza was Millennium’s offensive leader with eight points.
Liberty 52, West 33
The Liberty team ran out to an early lead over West in Wednesday's opening game of the Kimball Christmas Tournament. A 21-7 second quarter put Liberty up 29-13 at the half. West kept up the pace in the second half but finished with a 52-33 loss.
Sophomore Ashley Chan led the Wolf Pack with 12 points, including three 3-point shots, and sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman added 10 points for West.
