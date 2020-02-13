Kimball 80, Oakdale 38
The Kimball girls closed out Valley Oak League play with an 80-38 win at Oakdale High on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (22-6, 10-2 VOL) were still in a close contest for first place in the league with the East Union Lancers (23-4, 10-1 VOL), who were set to play the Manteca Buffaloes (19-6, 9-2 VOL) on Thursday night, a game that could either make East Union the lone league champion or create a three-way tie for first in the VOL.
In Tuesday’s game, the Jaguars came out strong with a 24-11 first-quarter lead, which they extended to a 43-17 lead at the half.
Freshman Cayia Sims led the way with 20 points, junior Cathy Obiajulu scored 12 points, freshman Marianthe Tsirelas added 11 points and junior Isabelle Lacap scored 10 points.
