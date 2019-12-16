Patterson Tournament
The Kimball High girls (9-3) won three games and the championship trophy at the Patterson High Tournament, held Dec. 12 through Saturday.
Sophomore Arianna Rodriguez was the tournament MVP, and freshman Cayia Sims was also named to the all-tournament team.
Kimball opened with a 65-32 win over Modesto High. The Jaguars took a 42-19 lead at the half and outscored Modesto through the second half. Junior Isabelle Lacap led the Jaguars with 15 points, Sims scored 13 points, junior Cathy Obiajulu added 11 points and Rodriguez scored 10 points.
Kimball beat Hughson High 50-37 on Friday, starting with a strong first quarter. Rodriguez led the way with 17 points for Kimball, and Lacap and senior Dariana Willis contributed nine points each.
The Jaguars closed with a 49-42 win over Patterson High, starting with a 19-14 first-quarter lead and then outscoring Patterson in the second half. Sims and freshman Marianthe Tsirelas scored 12 points each.
Mountain House Tournament
The Mountain House girls went 1-2 at their home tournament, which ended Saturday.
The Mustangs opened with a 57-48 loss to Ripon High on the first day of the three-day tournament. Ripon took an early lead and led for the rest of the game. The Mustangs trailed 28-18 at the half but picked up the pace in the third quarter, including shots from senior Lyric Moore, the Mustangs’ scoring leader with 17 points for the night.
Senior Natalia Moore-Raygoza scored 8 of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that got her team within 5 points, but the Ripon team kept on scoring to extend their lead.
Moore also had 11 rebounds and five steals for the night, and junior Maya Gorman scored 10 points and had six rebounds.
The Mustangs then took a 58-41 loss to Sonora on Friday. The Mustangs and Wildcats played a close game at the start of the first quarter, but Wildcats outshot and outrebounded the Mustangs to take a 33-21 lead at the half. The Mustangs began to hit their shots in the third quarter and got within 7 points, but the Wildcats continued to control the ball on both ends of the court to extend their lead at the end.
Moore was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 12 points, and Gorman collected eight rebounds. Sonora junior Jessica Berry dominated the inside to score a game-high 25 points and collect 18 rebounds.
Mountain House closed with a 59-37 win over Valley High. Mountain House held a 31-11 lead at the half and outscored Valley through the third quarter before backing off in the fourth. Sophomore Elizabeth Robertson scored 11 points for the Mustangs and had five steals, senior Katelyn Larson also scored 11 points, and Moore scored 10 points and had four steals.
Linden High Tournament
Millennium High’s girls went 1-2 for the Linden High Tournament, opening with a 43-27 loss to Tokay High on Dec. 12.
Tokay took an early lead and was up 23-16 at the half, but the Falcons came back to outscore Tokay in the second half and cut that lead to 28-26 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers denied the Falcons any shots from the floor in the fourth, outscoring the Falcons 15-1 in the final frame. Giovanna Chukwuma was the Falcons’ offensive leader with 11 points for the night.
The Falcons followed that with a 38-26 win over Escalon on Friday. Sophomore Carolina Loza led the Millennium offense with 10 points and Chukwuma collected 15 rebounds.
Millennium closed with a 51-40 loss to Galt on Saturday, with sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson scoring 19 points and Chukwuma scoring 14. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
East Union Tournament
The Tracy High junior varsity girls won all three of their games and the championship trophy at the East Union High Tournament in Manteca.
Tracy opened with a 36-29 win over Ripon on Dec. 12. Adrina Zumwalt scored 10 points for Tracy and Kelli Rickman added seven points.
On Friday, Tracy beat East Union 50-30. The team’s leading scorers were Rickman, 12 points, and Zumwalt and Vanessa Lang, 7 points each.
Tracy beat Sonora 52-42 in Saturday’s championship game. Rickman again led the way with 13 points, and Zumwalt and Kylie Van Os scored 10 points each.
Lang was selected as the tournament MVP and Rickman was named to the all-tournament team.
