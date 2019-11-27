Varsity girls: Kimball 65, Lodi 38
The Jaguars quickly took charge in their home game against Lodi on Tuesday, taking a 65-38 win.
Kimball took a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and continued to outscore Lodi through the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, the Jaguars had backed off, and Lodi outscored Kimball in the final frame.
Freshman Cayia Sims and junior Isabelle Lacap were Kimball’s top scorers with 13 points each, and senior Dariana Willis scored 10 points. Sophomore Arianna Rodriguez scored 6 points and pulled in 10 rebounds.
Varsity girls: Kimball 77, Stagg 29
The Jaguars went on the road for their Sac-Joaquin Section Foundation game on Monday and outscored Stagg High from start to finish to win 77-29.
Freshman Cayia Sims led the Kimball offense with 15 points, and junior Cathy Obiajulu and sophomore Arianna Rodriguez scored 10 points each.
Kimball 66, Tracy 30
The Kimball girls won their first crosstown game of the season, 66-30, against Tracy High on Saturday at Kimball High. The Jaguars held a 40-15 lead at the half and consistently outscored the Bulldogs.
Junior Isabelle Lacap led the Kimball offense with 17 points, including three 3-point shots, and freshman Marianthe Tsirelas scored 9 points on three 3-point shots.
Tracy’s scoring leader was junior Kayla Vieira with 17 points.
The Tracy High junior varsity team defeated Kimball 55-31 on Saturday. Leading scorers for Tracy were Kelli Rickman with 14 points; Adrina Zumwalt, 13 points; and Kylie Van Os and Olivia Quin, 9 points each. Kimball’s leading scorers were Deanna Amani, 10 points; and Autumn Hams, 9 points.
Tracy won the freshman game 34-32.
Lincoln 62, Kimball 50
The Jaguars opened their season with a 62-50 loss at Lincoln High in Stockton on Friday.
The Lincoln Trojans started with a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, led 27-20 at the half and extended their lead in the third quarter. Kimball outscored Lincoln in the fourth quarter but could not catch up.
Sophomore Giana Riley and Lacap were the Jaguars’ scoring leaders with 11 points each.
