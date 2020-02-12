Mountain House 41, Ceres 35
The Mountain House girls kept their hold on second place in the Western Athletic Conference with their 41-35 win at home over Ceres High on Tuesday.
Ceres (15-12, 8-5 WAC) started with the lead and was up 19-18 at the half before the Mustangs (11-13, 9-4 WAC) came back to outscore them in the second half.
Senior Lyric Moore led the way for the Mustangs with 11 points, and senior Katelyn Larson scored 8 points.
Tracy 49, Oakdale 33
The Bulldogs jumped out early for a 15-2 first-quarter lead at Oakdale High in a non-league contest.
Oakdale (15-11, 3-8 Valley Oak League) recovered to outscore Tracy (6-19, 2-5 Tri-City Athletic League) in the second half, but Tracy held on for the 49-33 win.
Senior Carly Winters led the Tracy offense with 10 points, and senior Janessa Zamora added 9 points.
Tokay 42, West 37
The Wolf Pack girls kept it a competitive contest at home against Tokay High on Feb. 6, taking a first-quarter lead and trailing Tokay by one point, 22-21, at the half.
The Tokay Tigers (9-17, 2-6 Tri-City Athletic League) took over in the third quarter and maintained the lead even as West (3-22, 1-7 TCAL) came back to outscore Tokay in the fourth quarter.
Senior Melisa Toilolo led the Wolf Pack offense with a game-high 18 points, including 8 points in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman scored 10 points for West.
