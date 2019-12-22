Rocklin 44, Kimball 31
The Rocklin Thunder finished as the top team at the Kimball Christmas Tournament, defeating the Kimball Jaguars 44-31 in Saturday’s championship game at the Kimball Athletic Complex.
Rocklin held the advantage on the boards all night, consistently outrebounding the Jaguars. The Kimball team kept up a persistent offense but got few second chances after missed shots.
Rocklin freshman Mary Carter, the tournament MVP, led the Thunder from the start, scoring 11 over her game-high 16 points in the first quarter, and she grabbed 11 rebounds over the course of the game.
After falling behind 17-10 in the first quarter, the Jaguars struggled to hit their shots from the floor through the second and third quarters, when they sank only three field goals as the Thunder pulled ahead 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Kimball finally started taking more shots in the fourth and got as close as 11 points before Rocklin extended its lead at the end.
“The second and third quarters we were just rushing things and we weren’t focused and concentrated,” said Kimball sophomore center Arianna Rodriguez, who led the Jaguars with a team-high 11 points.
“In the fourth quarter we pulled it together and played as a team. That’s how we should have played the second and third quarters.”
Senior guard Dariana Willis scored six points, collected five rebounds and was her team’s all-tournament selection.
“I feel like we played really hard. We started picking it up more after the third. We started rebounding more. We got a lot of steals,” she said. “I felt like the other team was very competitive and I’m proud that we stepped it up in the end.”
Weston Ranch 52, West 29
The Wolf Pack opened with a strong first quarter on Friday in the third game of the Kimball Christmas Tournament, with three 3-point shots contributing to West’s 16-9 first-quarter lead.
Weston Ranch turned the game around after that and outscored West 33-5 in the second and third quarters on the way to Weston Ranch’s 52-39 win. West’s leading scorers were sophomore Ashley Chan with 10 points and senior Melisa Toilolo with six points.
Millennium 56, Gustine 41
The Millennium girls improved their record to 5-5 win a 56-41 win at Gustine High on Friday. Junior Kaleena Orlanes scored 20 points for the Falcons, sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson added 11 points, sophomore Sloane Feller scored nine points and sophomore Alexa Garza scored eight.
