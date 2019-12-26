Tracy 44, Downey 41
The Tracy High girls came back from a 24-16 halftime deficit to win their Dec. 26 game against Downey High of Modesto 44-41 in the opening round of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Tournament.
The Bulldogs hit only a couple of shots from the floor in the first quarter, and they didn’t begin to outscore the Downey team until the third quarter, when junior Mikaela Sacramento and senior Carley Winters hit 3-pointers and their team tied the score at 30-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Downey pulled ahead early in the fourth, but Tracy kept up the aggressive play and took advantage of opportunities from the free-throw line, hitting 8 of 10 shots from the line in the fourth, including shots by Winters and junior Anabelle Hermosura.
Sacramento scored a team-high 12 points and Winters scored 11 points. Junior Danielle Corell pulled in eight rebounds.
Merced 66, West 21
The Wolf Pack could not keep up with Merced’s shooters in their opening game of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Tournament on Dec. 26 at Tracy High. Merced pulled ahead 39-15 at the half and kept up a strong defense in the second half, shutting out West in the fourth quarter.
Top scorers for West were Chan and Toilolo with 7 points each. Merced’s Amari Stamp scored a game-high 17 points.
Ripon Christian 48, Millennium 24
The Millennium girls opened the Ripon Christian Tournament with a 48-24 loss to Ripon Christian on Dec. 26.
The first quarter was close, but Ripon Christian pulled ahead 19-12 before halftime and continued to outscore the Falcons through the second half.
Sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson led the Millennium offense with 19 points.
