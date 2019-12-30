Tracy 62, Tokay 56
A strong first quarter set up Tracy’s girls for a 62-56 win over Tokay High in their final game of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday at Tracy High.
Junior Danielle Corell scored 11 points for Tracy in the first quarter as the Bulldogs took a 19-9 lead and went on to lead 37-23 at the half. Tokay outscored Tracy in the second half and got within 3 points with less than 2 minutes left to play.
The Bulldogs extended their lead again when senior Carly Winters hit her fifth 3-point shot of the game, giving her 19 points total.
“Today for some reason I was hot, and I wanted to take advantage of that and help the team out, especially because I know if I miss, they can get the rebound and put it back up,” Winters said.
“We’ve had a pretty tough season so far, so for this tournament we wanted to turn it around and start fresh, because we’re going into league,” she added. “We’ve been trying to execute our plays, and this tournament, especially this game, we learned to work together as a team and go for the open looks.”
Tracy also got consistent scoring from junior Mikaela Sacramento with her game-high 21 points.
“I just wanted a birthday W, because my birthday is tomorrow,” Sacramento said. “I learned that we have to play as a team if we really want to win. We have to work hard for it.”
Tracy (3-10) will get into Tri-City Athletic League play starting Friday, and coach Derek Solano said the Bulldogs have built some momentum during the tournament.
“I think we found a little bit of a stride today, which hopefully is something we can carry over,” Solano said. “Carly shot the ball well, and hopefully she continues to and the other pieces come together around that.”
He added that the team showed determination even in losses to Carson and Patterson over the weekend.
“We played both of them fairly tough, but it seems like we played for halves. Even today, we played for three quarters and let one quarter get away,” Solano said. “We need to put four quarters together. We need to put a whole game together and be more consistent.”
Downey 45, West 28
The West High girls gave up too many rebounds and turnovers to Downey High in the first half of their final game in the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
West scored first, but Downey quickly took the lead and was up 25-9 at the half on the way to a 45-28 victory. West came back to outscore Downey in the third quarter with sophomore guard Zegfried Pangaliman leading the Pack, scoring 6 of her team-high 10 points in the third quarter.
Coach Lee Aptaker said the West team (2-13) proved that it had plenty of strong players on the bench to keep up the pace through the second half. While Downey never lost the lead, West got within 11 points early in the fourth quarter.
“Our second unit is starting to catch up where I’m able to sub people and there’s not such a huge disparity,” he said. “That hasn’t been the case until this tournament. We’re developing and I feel that we’re moving in the right direction.
“Even in some of our losses, like this one, I feel that we’re getting better, so I’m happy with that,” he added. “They were feeling confident that, once they were battling, they were neck and neck with them.”
Pangaliman said the players inspired each other, which made for a more productive second half.
“Each player brings their own intensity, which we feed off of,” she said. “The more we spend time with each other, the more we create relationships with each other and we have a better bond on the court.”
West sophomore guard Ashley Chan said that even when the team is behind, players keep bringing the intensity.
“I think we started out kind of rough, but we definitely improved. We started working more together,” she said. “We learned that, even though times are rough, we really just have to push through it, and once we push through it, things get a lot better.”
Edison 59, East Union 52
The Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament concluded on Monday night with a high-energy fourth quarter between the Edison Vikings and East Union Lancers.
The Vikings got the shots they needed in the final minutes to secure the 59-52 win and claim the tournament championship.
Edison held the clear advantage at the half with a 27-16 lead. East Union chipped away at that lead during the third quarter, and midway through the fourth the Lancers tied it up 43-43. Edison got the lead back, but East Union tied it up again 50-50 with 1:42 left. A 3-point shot from junior Mya Blake, two more shots from senior Dynesha Smart and a couple of free throws from senior Kylie Murray, the tournament MVP, put the Vikings up at the end. Blake led the Vikings with 16 points, and East Union freshman Lani Tuuga scored a game-high 19 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.