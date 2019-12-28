Patterson 46, Tracy 37
For three quarters the Tracy High girls couldn’t get their shots to fall, and the Patterson Tigers outrebounded and outscored the Bulldogs on the way to a 46-37 win for the Tigers in the third round of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Tournament on Saturday at Tracy High.
The game was close for the first quarter, with Patterson hitting its shots and Tracy getting opportunities from the free throw line. The Tigers pulled ahead 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and stayed in the lead for the rest of the game, though the Tigers’ scoring was limited to two 3-point shots and a free throw in the second quarter while Tracy hit just one field goal and one free throw in the second.
Patterson’s offense picked up the pace in the third quarter, with junior Kealohilani Tufono scoring 11 of her game-high 13 points in the third, putting Patterson up 37-17.
Tracy came back and scored more points in the fourth quarter than in all of the previous three. Senior Carly Winters sank three 3-point shots in the fourth for nine of her team-high 13 points. Eight other Tracy players contributed to the Bulldogs’ final score, including junior Mikaela Sacramento with five points as she hit five of seven free throws in the fourth quarter.
West 35, Franklin 24
The West and Franklin teams played a rough game in the third round of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Tournament on Saturday morning at Tracy High, with West taking the 35-24 win.
West took an early lead on shots from sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman and a 3-point shot from Ashley Chan. Chan also brought an aggressive defense to the court and totaled eight steals for the game.
Before long the physical intensity of the contest caused tempers to flare. The teams had 37 fouls between them through the game, and the first of five technical fouls was called in the second quarter when West was up 16-8. Competition for a rebound resulted in a West player getting pushed into the stands. It took a few minutes for referees to separate the players and settle them down, and after a West player and a West fan were ejected the teams got back to basketball.
The Wolf Pack continued to extend their lead, and the West defense shut out Franklin in the third quarter. Most of the foul calls were on Franklin, which worked to West’s advantage as the Pack scored on 20 of 31 free throws.
Franklin settled into its offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter and outscored West 11-5 in the final frame, with all of West’s points in the fourth quarter on free throws.
West senior Jazmin Perez was the Pack’s leading scorer with seven points, and Pangaliman and Chan scored six points each.
The tournament concludes on Monday, with East Union High of Manteca facing Edison High of Stockton in the championship game. In the third-place game, Orestimba will face Ripon. Ripon moves from the consolation bracket to replace Carson, which has withdrawn from the tournament. McNair High of Stockton will enter the tournament for one game, taking the place of Ripon in a consolation bracket game against Enochs High of Modesto.
