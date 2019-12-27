Carson 59, Tracy 35
The Tracy team’s shots from the floor wouldn’t fall during the first half of Friday’s 59-35 loss to the Carson High Senators in the second round of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins girls basketball tournament at Tracy High.
Carson scored first and held the lead nearly the entire way. During the first half the Bulldogs hit only two field goals but went 15 for 19 from the free-throw line to make it a 28-20 game in Carson’s favor at the half.
Tracy would get no closer than eight points for the rest of the game. Carson consistently outrebounded Tracy, and by the fourth quarter Tracy was turning over the ball repeatedly in the face of the Senators’ tough and quick defense.
Carson opened the fourth quarter with a scoring run and Tracy couldn’t match the Senators’ pace. Tracy did continue to play an aggressive offense, with gave the Bulldogs more opportunities to score from the free throw line.
Tracy ended up going 20-for-27 from the line. Senior Carly Winters was Tracy’s leading scorer with 12 points, including seven of seven free throws, and she and junior Emily Hurtado and senior Julie Pudiquet each scored 3-point shots, while junior Mikaela Sacramento went seven-for-eight from the free-throw line.
Carson junior Abby Golik scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-point shots, and senior Lily Bouza scored 17 points for the Senators.
The Hawkins Tournament continues on Saturday, with Carson facing Edison and East Union playing Orestimba in the semifinals. The tournament will conclude on Monday.
Lathrop 46, West 35
The West girls could not make up for their slow start in the second round of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Tom Hawkins Tournament at Tracy High on Friday.
West’s shots wouldn’t fall in the first quarter, giving Lathrop a 12-4 lead after the first quarter and a 26-12 lead at the half.
West picked up the momentum in the third quarter and got within 6 points of Lathrop early in the fourth. The advantage shifted back to Lathrop at the end for a final score of 46-35.
West senior Melisa Toilolo scored a team-high 10 points for the Pack, 8 of them in the fourth quarter, and she grabbed 11 rebounds. Sophomore Ashley Chan added 9 points, including two 3-point shots, and had six rebounds and two steals, and sophomore Zegfried Pangaliman scored 8 points, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
