The Tracy High junior varsity girls basketball team went 3-0 and won the championship at the West High Classic, which ended Saturday at West High’s Steve Thornton Gymnasium.
Tracy opened with a 51-26 win over Lathrop as Kelli Rickman led the Bulldogs’ offense with 21 points and Kylie Van Os added 13 points. Tracy beat Argonaut 50-23 on Friday, with Rickman against leading the way with 19 points and Vanessa Lang scoring 7 points. On Saturday, Tracy beat Weston Ranch 60-42 in the championship game. Rickman scored 22 points, and Adrina Zumwalt, Olivia Quin and Van Os all had 8 points each.
Rickman was selected as the tournament’s MVP, and Van Os also made the all-tournament team.
The Tracy JV girls are now 12-1 for the season.
