The Tracy High girls golf team tied for third place in the team’s annual home tournament, the Tracy Invitational, on Monday at Tracy Golf and Country Club.
Senior Kelsey Bas was the Bulldogs’ leading golfer with a score of 83 on the par-73 course, good enough to put her in eighth place in a field of 60 golfers.
Bas said afterward that small mistakes kept her from scoring better. She played a consistent round with eight pars and 10 bogies. She also saw her team do well, which is encouraging as Tracy looks toward the Tri-City Athletic League championship tournament next Monday at Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton.
Foothill High of Pleasanton, with a team score of 466, was this year’s champion, with St. Mary’s of Stockton (469) in second. Tracy (483) tied with Granada of Livermore. The individual champion was Jordan Briggs (76) of Granada High. Skyler May (77) of St. Mary’s was the runner-up.
Tracy is 5-4-1 in the TCAL after beating West and Lincoln twice and beating St. Mary’s once. Lodi is the first-place team in the league, and the Bulldogs will compete with St. Mary’s and Tokay for the second-place spot at the league championship tournament. The top two will qualify their full teams to compete in the Division 1 tournament Oct. 21 at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville.
“We have a chance to make it through as a team, and I feel like this is really good practice, especially on this course, which is very hard,” Bas said. “It would be really good for us to know our mistakes and learn from them.
“We’re all very focused, driven, and we’re very determined to do better. Even if we have a bad day, we always continue trying to do our best, and that’s what I like about all of us.”
Kimball High’s team placed sixth out of the 12 teams on Monday, and senior Rachel Maxfield was her team’s leader with a score of 90.
“It’s pretty consistent with what I usually shoot,” Maxfield said. “It wasn’t too windy so that was nice. I birdied (Hole) 2, so that felt good, and that was my first hole of the day.”
The second hole is a 257-yard par-4, and Maxfield landed the ball 8 feet from the pin on her second stroke and putted out.
Her team has placed third in two Valley Oak League tournaments this year, behind Oakdale and East Union. If the Jaguars can maintain that standing in the championship tournament Oct. 15 at Dryden Park in Modesto, they will be able to send their full team to the SJS Division 3 tournament for the sixth year in a row.
Maxfield said Monday’s tournament was a good warm-up for next week’s competition.
“It just preps us for the mindset of 18 holes and getting the endurance to go 18 holes and keep playing well,” she said.
Tracy Invitational
Monday, Tracy Golf and Country Club
Team scores—Foothill 466, St. Mary’s 469, Tracy 483, Granada 483, Gregori 499, Kimball 531, Lincoln 533, Edison 608, Amador Valley NS, Riverbank NS, Vacaville NS, West NS.
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 83. Hayden Andrade, 96. Savannah Alejandro, 98. Lily Backster, 100. Emerson Frerichs, 106. Vanessa Lang, 109.
Kimball—Rachel Maxfield, 90. Sarah Perdue, 99. Lovi Vakalahi, 108. Jordan Claire, 115. Madison Nielson, 119. Mari Tsirelas, 120.
West—Hannah Green, 121. Alyssa Munoz, 122. Madalyn Luepke, 130.
Top six—Jordan Briggs, Granada, 76. Skyler May, St. Mary’s, 77. Jasmine Krishna, Foothill, 79. Elyse Argarin, Lincoln, 81. Kelsey Bas, Tracy, 83. Jade Overton, Granada, 85.
