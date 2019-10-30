Delta Charter High sophomore Gabriana Franco came within three strokes of moving on to the next level of competition as she shot a 5-over-par 77 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships at The Reserve in Stockton on Monday.
Franco’s score put her in 17th place among 105 golfers. Tracy High senior Kelsey Bas shot 85 and tied for 39th place.
The top three full teams competing and four at-large individuals not on those teams, who scored 74 or better, advance to the California Interscholastic Federation/Northern California Golf Association NorCal Regional Girls Golf Championships, to be held Monday at El Macero Country Club in El Macero, just outside Davis.
Granite Bay High was the SJS team champion with a score of 372 as all six golfers shot 78 or better. Rocklin (409) placed second, and Vista del Lago of Folsom (420) was third.
