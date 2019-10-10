Kimball 261, Sierra 295
Tuesday, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 36
Kimball—Rachel Maxfield, 45. Lovi Vakalahi, 49. Sarah Perdue, 50. Jordan Claire, 57. Mari Tsirelas, 60. Maddie Nielsen, 63.
Sierra—Mikaela Manto, 40. Julia Erdman, 54. Mackenzie Funk, 66. Anna Dickinson, 67. Madi Willox, 68. Jasmine Escobar, 76.
West at Lincoln
Tuesday, Brookside Country Club, par 36
West—Hannah Green, 52. Alyssa Munoz, 61. Madalyn Luepke, 62.
St. Mary’s 224, Tracy 258
Oct. 3, Stockton Golf and Country Club, par 34
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 45. Lily Backster, 49. Hayden Andrade, 52. Vanessa Lang, 52. Micaela Martinez, 60. Savannah Alejandro, 63.
