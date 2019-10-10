Kimball 261, Sierra 295

Tuesday, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 36

Kimball—Rachel Maxfield, 45. Lovi Vakalahi, 49. Sarah Perdue, 50. Jordan Claire, 57. Mari Tsirelas, 60. Maddie Nielsen, 63.

Sierra—Mikaela Manto, 40. Julia Erdman, 54. Mackenzie Funk, 66. Anna Dickinson, 67. Madi Willox, 68. Jasmine Escobar, 76.

West at Lincoln

Tuesday, Brookside Country Club, par 36

West—Hannah Green, 52. Alyssa Munoz, 61. Madalyn Luepke, 62.

St. Mary’s 224, Tracy 258

Oct. 3, Stockton Golf and Country Club, par 34

Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 45. Lily Backster, 49. Hayden Andrade, 52. Vanessa Lang, 52. Micaela Martinez, 60. Savannah Alejandro, 63.

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

