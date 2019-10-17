The Kimball High girls golf team will send its full team to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament for the seventh year in a row thanks to the Jaguars’ third-place finish at the Valley Oak League championship tournament Tuesday at Dryden Park Golf Course in Modesto.
The VOL sends its top three teams to the Division 3 tournament, to be held Monday at The Ridge Golf Club in Auburn. This year, they are league champion Oakdale (433), runner-up East Union (451) and Kimball (533). The VOL also sends six more golfers not on those teams based on their scores during the season.
Kimball also boasted one of the top-eight medalists at the VOL tournament in senior Rachel Maxfield, who shot 88 on the par-72 course. She tied for sixth on Tuesday and also tied for sixth in the VOL’s all-league scoring, which is based on scores from all the 18-hole league tournaments over the course of the season.
The top golfer at Tuesday’s competition was Madison Blanc of Oakdale High with a score of 82.
Mustangs take second in WAC
The full Mountain House High girls golf team will compete in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 tournament after the Mustangs claimed second place in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Mustangs had a score of 629 at the WAC championship tournament Tuesday at Manteca Park Golf Course, finishing behind league champion Pacheco (610) of Los Banos. The teams’ performances throughout the season also contributed to the league standings.
The Mustangs’ top golfer on Tuesday was senior Melea Agleham, who shot 119 on the par-72 course, with two of her teammates, sophomore Aryssa Leus (120) and senior Cailyn Fraizer (124), close behind. Maddy Haflich of Johansen High was the individual tournament champion with a score of 98, and she was also the league MVP.
Fraizer and Leus were selected for the all-WAC second team based on their scores throughout the entire season, and sophomore Kailie Snodgrass was also an all-WAC second team selection.
The Pacheco and Mountain House teams will play next at the Division 4 tournament, to be played at River Oaks Golf Club in Nicolaus. They will be joined by the third-place team, Johansen, plus six at-large golfers not on those teams, who were selected based on their scores throughout the season.
Tracy senior ties for fourth at TCAL tournament
Tracy High senior Kelsey Bas placed fourth at the Tri-City Athletic League girls golf championships this week and will be the only Bulldog golfer to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament on Monday at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville.
Bas scored 85 on the par-71 Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton, which put her in a tie for fourth place in the field of 33 golfers. Skyler May of St. Mary’s and Amelia Garibaldi of Lodi had the best scores of the day, both shooting 76.
Tokay High was the top team on Monday with a score of 474, but Lodi, which placed second with a score of 490, won the TCAL title based on its 9-1 league record. Tracy High’s team placed third at the tournament (513) and finished with a TCAL record of 5-3-1.
West High did not have a full team this year and did not record a team score at Monday’s tournament. The Wolf Pack’s top golfer was senior Hannah Green (123).
Valley Oak League championships
Tuesday, Dryden Park Golf Course, Modesto, par 36
Three teams and six at-large individuals advance to SJS Division 3 tournament
Team scores—Oakdale 433, East Union 451, Kimball 533, Manteca 540, Central Catholic 616, Weston Ranch NS, Sierra NS.
Kimball—Rachel Maxfield, 88. Sarah Perdue, 98. Lovi Vakalahi, 99. Madison Nielson, 124. Mari Tsirelas, 124. Jordan Claire, 131.
Tuesday’s top eight—Madison Blanc, Oakdale, 82. Michelle Euan, East Union, 85. Tori Blanc, Oakdale, 85. Mikaella Manto, Sierra, 85. Melinda Amick, East Union, 87. Ashley Trinidad, East Union, 88. Rachel Maxfield, Kimball, 88. Kaylie Parola, Oakdale, 88.
Division 3 at-large qualifiers—Mikaella Manto, Sierra. Isabella Gonzales, Manteca. Sophie Serrano, Manteca. Kyndal Bockhahn, Central Catholic. Julie Erdman, Sierra. Maryann Bueno, Manteca.
All-VOL—Mikaella Manto, Sierra. Michelle Euan, East Union. Madison Blanc, Oakdale. Melinda Amick, East Union. Kaylie Parola, Oakdale. Andrea York, Oakdale. Rachel Maxfield, Kimball. Ashley Trinidad, East Union. Makayla Christansen, Oakdale. Tori Blanc, Oakdale.
Western Athletic Conference championships
Tuesday, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 72
Top three teams and top six at-large individuals advance to SJS Division 4
Team scores—Pacheco 610, Mountain House 629, Johansen 639, Davis 662, Lathrop 666, Beyer 684, Los Banos 733.
Mountain House—Melea Agleham, 119. Aryssa Leus, 120. Cailyn Fraizer, 124. Alexis Villena, 130. Kailie Snodgrass, 136.
At-large qualifiers—Jisselle Hinchey, Beyer. Isabelle Perez, Beyer. Abigail Bautista, Lathrop. Crystal Saini Davis. Tanaya Dickerson, Davis. Amanda Zamora, Lathrop.
All-WAC first team—Maddy Haflich, Johansen. Jisselle Hinchey, Beyer. Hortencia Gonzalez, Pacheco. Gabby Delgadillo, Pacheco. Sophia Nino, Pacheco.
All-WAC second team—Skylar Shyrock, Pacheco. Isabelle Perez, Beyer. Cailyn Fraizer, Mountain House. Aryssa Leus, Mountain House. Abigail Bautista, Lathrop. Kailie Snodgrass, Mountain House.
Tri-City Athletic League championships
Monday, Elkhorn Golf Club, Stockton, par 71
Top two teams and top six at-large individuals advance to SJS Division 1
Team scores—Tokay 474, Lodi 490, St. Mary’s 499, Tracy 513, Lincoln 560, West NS.
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 85. Hayden Andrade, 97. Lily Backster, 105. Vanessa Lang, 110. Micaela Martinez, 116. Emerson Frerichs, 117.
West—Hannah Green, 123. Madalyn Luepke, 140. Alyssa Munoz, 141.
At-large individuals—Aleesha Ohata, Tokay, 80. Lauren Garces, Lincoln, 85. Kelsey Bas, Tracy, 85. Elyse Argarin, Lincoln, 89. Elisa Cabrera, Tokay, 91. Hannah Hauschildt, Tokay, 93.
